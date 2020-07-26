England vs West Indies third Test Day 3 live score, news from Old Trafford, Manchester

Having reduced the West Indies to 137 for six in their first-innings, England will look to bundle out the Caribbean side as quickly as possible when they head into the third day of the final Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday.

At the end of the second day's play, West Indies were still trailing the hosts by 232 runs, with Jason Holder (24) and Shane Dowrich (10) remaining unbeaten at the crease.

West Indies, on the other hand, will look to come up with a better batting performance on Sunday and reduce their deficit against England as much as possible.

Earlier, West Indies lost opener Kraigg Brathwaite (1), Shai Hope (17), Shamarh Brooks (4) and Roston Chase (9) cheaply inside 59 overs.Opener John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood too failed to convert their good start into big scores and departed for 32 and 26 runs, respectively.

For England, James Anderson and Stuart Broad bagged two wickets each, while Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes ended Day 2 with one wicket each.(Also Read: England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 2: As it happened)

Earlier, Rory Burns (57), Ollie Pope (91), Jos Buttler (67) and Stuart Broad (62) all notched up half-centuries before England were bundled out for 369 in their first-innings.

Here are the live updates: