3rd Test Day 3: West Indies 10/2 at stumps, still need 389 runs to win against England

West Indies were reduced to a score of 10 for two in their second-innings against England at stumps on the third day of the series-deciding final Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday.

At the end of the day's play, opener Kraigg Brathwaite (2) and Shai Hope (4) remained unbeaten at the crease as the Caribbean side still need 389 runs to win.

Earlier, opener Rory Burns (90 runs) and Dom Sibley (56) and skipper Joe Root (68 not out) all shone with the bat as England declared their second innings at 226 for two to set a huge 399-run target for the Caribbean side.

For West Indies, Jason Holder and Roston Chase chipped in with a wicket each.(Also Read: England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 3: As it happened)

Resuming at Saturday's score of 137 for six in their first-innings, West Indies were bundled out cheaply for 197 runs in their first-innings.

Skipper Jason Holder (46) and wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich (37) were the top scorers for the visitors.

Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers for England with brilliant figures of six for 31.While James Anderson bagged two wickets, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes also took a wicket each for their side.