Highlights, DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Gujarat Beat Delhi By 6 Wickets
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Riding on a superb batting perfomance by Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in match no. 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Sai Sundharsan scored 62 runs in 48 balls with the help of four boundaries and two sixes. DC missed their middle-order star Rishabh Pant in the first clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as they struggled to chase a target of 194 runs. Chasing the massive total, Delhi Capitals could only finish the game with 143 runs on the board losing 9 wickets.
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans picked up right from where they left last season, getting the job done. Hardik Pandya-led GT defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of the IPL 2023 season by 5 wickets and 4 balls to spare. The Delhi Franchise will play its first game at home against the defending champions eyeing a victory over them.
The defending champions put up another impressive display, although the chase was far from easy due to the assistance the seam bowlers were getting. Wriddhiman Saha provided a great start, smashing 14 runs in the first over, while Shubman Gill also managed to hit a couple of boundaries in the next over. However, both GT openers fell to Anrich Nortje, who generated significant movement off the pitch. Khaleel Ahmed conceded several runs in his initial over, but he managed to dismiss Hardik Pandya with a magnificent delivery on the last ball of the powerplay. At 54/3, the match was evenly poised, and this is when Sai Sudharsan teamed up with Vijay Shankar, who is the Impact Player of the match. The pair batted sensibly, picking up boundaries at regular intervals and keeping the scoreboard ticking as they constructed a valuable fifty-run partnership.
Shankar faces Mitchell Marsh's delivery, but unfortunately, he fails to make contact and is adjudged LBW by the umpire. Initially, the umpire appears uninterested, despite the clear dismissal. Marsh bowled a slower delivery, a leg-cutter, which completely deceived Shankar. The batsman, who was crouched a bit, tried to play the ball across the line but was too early into his flick. The ball struck him on the pads, and there was no doubt that he didn't make contact with the bat. The decision is referred to ball-tracking, which confirms that the ball was going to hit the middle and leg stumps. As a result, Shankar departs after scoring 29 runs, which included three boundaries. The partnership of 53 runs between Shankar and his partner has come to an end. Marsh's appeal forced the captain to take the review, which ultimately led to Shankar's dismissal.
Shankar is currently exhibiting an exceptional performance as he confidently dealt with the first delivery of the 12th over, bowled by Khaleel. Khaleel opted to bowl a short delivery outside the off-stump, but Shankar reacted brilliantly by executing a powerful pull shot.
What a delivery by Khaleel Ahmed as he claims the wicket of Hardik Pandya! The delivery was a rapid 145.4kph in-swinging length ball from around the wicket, which straightened off the pitch. Pandya was caught off-guard, and his attempt to play the ball resulted in him getting squared up and only managing to get an outside edge. Abishek Porel made no mistake as he took a comfortable catch, and GT lost their third wicket within the powerplay. The ball was pitched in such a way that it forced Pandya to play at it. Pandya departs after contributing 5 runs off 4 balls, including a boundary. Hardik Pandya c Abishek Porel b Khaleel Ahmed 5(4) [4s-1]
And Nortje strikes again, dismissing Shubman Gill! The delivery was a lightning-fast scrambled seam ball, clocking at 148.8kph, which nipped back in sharply from a good length. Gill attempted to work the ball towards the leg-side but was beaten by the inward movement and got bowled. The young opener, who had been in great form, departs after scoring 14 runs off 13 balls, which included 3 boundaries. With both GT openers back in the pavilion, the game is now evenly poised. Shubman Gill b Nortje 14(13) [4s-3]
First ball from Nortje and he strikes! Saha is bowled out. The delivery was a scrambled seam ball clocking at 143.5kph, right on target. The ball nips back in sharply off the pitch and catches Saha off-guard. The wicketkeeper-batsman is caught in his crease and fails to anticipate the inward movement as he attempts to defend. The ball hits his pads and crashes into the stumps, leaving Nortje jubilant. Saha departs after scoring 14 runs off 7 balls, including 2 fours and 1 six.
Delhi Capitals have posted 162 runs on the board against Gujarat Titans in match no. 7 of the IPL 2023. David Warner, Axar Patel, Sarfaraz Khan and some batters somehow got the Capitals to this less challenging total against the Gujarat Titans.
DC: 162/8 (20 Overs)
Aman Hakim Khan smashed Rashid for a maximum and the very next ball the leg-spinner gets his revenge. Aman caught by Hardik Pandya bowled by Rashid Khan. Gujarat Titans in control of this contest at the moment.
DC: 149/7 (18.5 Overs)
Sarfaraz Khan and Axar Patel need to push the runrate now if they want to post a challenging total against a very strong Gujarat Titans batting lineup. 4 Overs remainings, GT bring in Rashid Khan into the attack.
Delhi Capitals eye big total with Abhishek Porel and Sarfaraz Khan in the middle. Sarfaraz has got a lifeline as Little dropped him a few balls earlier, can he make the most of it? 8 overs remaining for Delhi.
DC: 100/4 (12 Overs)
Sarfaraz Khan and Abhishek Porel in the middle for the Capitals. Alzarri Joseph has taken two wickets in quick succession for the Gujarat Titans. DC in deep trouble at the moment.
DC: 81/4 (10.3 Overs)
Delhi Capitals with David Warner and Sarfaraz Khan in the middle eyeing to push the runrate now. Gujarat Titans will look to put the pressure on DC with a wicket of Warner or Khan in the middle.
DC: 67/2 (8 Overs)
David Warner and Sarfaraz Khan in the middle for Delhi Capitals as Gujarat Titans eye another wicket to put the pressure on the opposition. Alzarri Joseph brought into the attack for GT.
DC: 61/2 (6.5 Overs)
Mitchell Marsh 4 (4) out bowled by Mohammed Shami. Delhi Capitals lose another wicket as the right-hander gets an inside edge and the ball knocks over his stumps. Gujarat Titans get 2 wickets from Mohammed Shami.
DC: 37/2 (4.3 Overs)
Delhi Capitals off to a fine start with captain David Warner and Prithvi Shaw. Mohammed Shami is looking dangerous with the ball but he's finding it difficult to keep the length destructive.
DC: 23/0 (2 Overs)
David Warner and Prithvi Shaw open for Delhi Capitals eyeing a big total for the side. Gujarat Titans bring in Mohammed Shami to bowl the first over eyeing an early wicket.
DC: 2/0 (0.1 Overs)
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph
Hardik Pandya wins the toss, Gujarat Titans will bowl first against the Delhi Capitals. Playing 11 coming out shortly.
Star DC cricketer Rishabh Pant will be present for the clash between the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans as per multiple report. His presence will surely boost the morale of the Delhi Capitals players.
The toss between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will take place at 7 PM (IST). Captains David Warner and Hardik Pandya will be coming out for toss shortly.
LIVE Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 score and updates: Hours away
We are hours away from the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans clash. The action begins at 7:30 PM (IST). David Warner will lead DC whereas Hardik Pandya will captain defending champions GT.
Williamson is one of the most experienced players in T20 cricket and surely he will be missed in the Gujarat Titans. The defending champs are yet to announce his replacement but the good news is that David Miller is back and is likely play the clash against Delhi Capitals.
Live IPL 2023 DC vs GT: Who will replace Kane Williamson?
New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the ongoing tournament. As a replacement, David Miller, who is available for selection, is likely to be his direct swap. Meanwhile, Mohit Sharma bowled a lengthy spell in the nets and is being considered for a spot in the playing XI.
Live IPL 2023 DC vs GT: Left-arm spinner is the key for DC
In T20 matches since IPL 2019, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, and Rahul Tewatia have had difficulty facing slow left-arm bowlers, with strike rates of 116, 114, and 56 respectively. As a result, the addition of Axar Patel to the team could be advantageous in managing the scoring rate during the middle overs.
Live IPL 2023 DC vs GT: What to expect?
Although there was a short period of light rain on Monday, there is a chance of a passing shower during the day of the match. However, it is improbable that there will be a significant impact on the game. The match will likely take place on a newly prepared pitch and a compact field, making it conducive for high-scoring play.
Gujarat Titans looked in fine form when they started their IPL 2023 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Will they continue the winning run in the second game against Delhi Capitals?
Axar Patel has been impressive with both bat and ball recently playing for team India. It is likely that he will bat up the order in this clash against Gujarat Titans. In the previous game, DC middle-order collapsed badly.
Delhi Capitals had a below-par performance in their first game of the IPL 2023 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Will coach Ricky Ponting and captain David Warner make any changes in the playing eleven from last game?
LIVE DC vs GT IPL 2023: Predicted 11
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar/Chetan Sakariya
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammed Shami
Delhi Capitals captain David Warner needs 63 more runs to complete 6,000 runs in IPL. Warner will become only the third batter after Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to achieve this feat in the T20 league.
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill needs only 37 more runs to achieve 2,000 runs in IPL. Can in-form Gill achieve this landmark in GT's next match against Delhi Capitals tonight? The young opener had scored a half-century against Chennai Super Kings in the first match last week.
IPL defending champions Gujarat Titans are ready to take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday for their second game of IPL 2023. Hear from the champions Gujarat Titans here...
Defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans have the best win-loss ratio in the history of the T20 League, winning 13 out of their 17 matches till date. Can Titans improve their W/L ratio with a win on Tuesday night over hosts Delhi Capitals?
Delhi has witnessed some early morning showers and thunderstorms ahead of IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants.
Check DC vs GT IPL 2023 Weather report HERE.
David Warner or Shubman Gill? Axar Patel or Hardik Pandya? Who should be your top Fantasy Picks?
Check DC vs GT IPL 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
South African pacer Anrich Nortje has landed in Delhi ahead of DC's second match of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans tonight. Nortje missed the opening game since he was part of ODI squad for Netherlands series. Watch Nortje's arrival here...
Delhi Capitals director of cricket Sourav Ganguly has backed Sarfaraz Khan as wicketkeeper ahead of match against Gujarat Titans. "Obviously at this level, pressure is different, but then the poor guy has just kept 20 overs; you can't pass a judgement on him so quickly," Ganguly said about Sarfaraz.
South African batter David Miller should be available for IPL champions Gujarat Titans and is expected to replace injured Kane Williamson, who is ruled out of IPL 2023, in the lineup. While the pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi should be available for selection for David Warner's DC side.
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, David Miller, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Philip Salt, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match no. 7 taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. We will take you through all the key updates of the clash. Stay tuned!
