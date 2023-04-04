DC Vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s DC Vs GT IPL 2023 Match No 7 in Delhi, 730PM IST, April 4

Delhi Capitals are getting ready to play their first home game of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi against Gujarat Titans in match No. 7 of the IPL 2023 on Tuesday. The Capitals and Titans have had contrasting starts to IPL 2023 so far. While the defending champions Titans were off to a flying start against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, defeating them by five wickets in the opening match, the Capitals were humbled by 50 runs by Lucknow Super Giants.

DC are playing under a new skipper – David Warner – with regular captain Rishabh Pant out injured and Delhi will be hosting an IPL match for the first time since 2019. On paper, the Titans appear to be much stronger and well-rounded side led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya. They have a powerful pace attack led by Mohammed Shami with Alzarri Joseph and Ireland’s Josh Little added to the mix as well.

South African batter David Miller will be available for GT as well after arriving in Delhi on Monday. While DC should have the services of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi available to boost their bowling resources.

The home side need to improve in all areas of their game, after dropping crucial catches against LSG and batters failing to build on starts as well. GT have won the only game played between the two sides, defeating DC by 14 runs in IPL 2022 match in Pune.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Match No. 7 Details

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Date & Time: April 4, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

DC vs GT IPL 2023 Match No. 7 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Khan, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shubman Gill, David Miller

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: Mohammed Shami

DC vs GT IPL 2023 Match No 7 Predicted 11

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar/Chetan Sakariya

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammed Shami