Highlights Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022: Australia Legends beat Bangladesh Legends by 3 wickets

Shane Watson-led Australia Legends will take on Mohammad Sharif's Bangladesh Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

Match Details

Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

Road Safety World Series 2022

Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore

September 18, Sunday

7:30 pm IST

Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Predicted Playing XI

Australia Legends Predicted Playing XI: Shane Watson (captain), Cameron White, Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper), Nathan Reardon, John Hastings, Chadd Sayers, Jason Krejza, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes

Bangladesh Legends Predicted Playing XI: Nazmus Sadat, Nazimuddin, Tushar Imran, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Dolar Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain (captain)

Full Squads

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh(w), Khaled Mashud, Abdur Razzak, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif(c), Dolar Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain, Tushar Imran, Nazmus Sadat, Alamgir Kabir, Mamun Rashed

Australia Legends Squad: Shane Watson(c), Cameron White, Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk(w), Nathan Reardon, John Hastings, Chadd Sayers, Jason Krejza, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Bryce McGain, Alex Doolan