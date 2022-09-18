Highlights Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022: Australia Legends beat Bangladesh Legends by 3 wickets
Follow Road Safety World Series 2022 AUS-L vs BAN-L (Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends LIVE score and updates on our live blog here.
Shane Watson-led Australia Legends will take on Mohammad Sharif's Bangladesh Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.
WATCH live action today 3:30 PM onwards only on @Colors_Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, @justvoot, Jio, and Sports18 Khel. __#RSWS #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #roadsafetyfirst #roadsafety #Cricket #SouthAfricaLegends #bangladeshlegends #australialegends #srilankalegends pic.twitter.com/8yc7tQ4gQT — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 18, 2022
Match Details
Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends
Road Safety World Series 2022
Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore
September 18, Sunday
7:30 pm IST
Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Predicted Playing XI
Australia Legends Predicted Playing XI: Shane Watson (captain), Cameron White, Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper), Nathan Reardon, John Hastings, Chadd Sayers, Jason Krejza, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes
Bangladesh Legends Predicted Playing XI: Nazmus Sadat, Nazimuddin, Tushar Imran, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Dolar Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain (captain)
Full Squads
Bangladesh Legends Squad: Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh(w), Khaled Mashud, Abdur Razzak, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif(c), Dolar Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain, Tushar Imran, Nazmus Sadat, Alamgir Kabir, Mamun Rashed
Australia Legends Squad: Shane Watson(c), Cameron White, Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk(w), Nathan Reardon, John Hastings, Chadd Sayers, Jason Krejza, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Bryce McGain, Alex Doolan
Australia Legends beat Bangladesh Legends by 3 wickets
BANL 158/9 (20)
AUSL 159/7 (20)
Australia Legends won by 3 wkts
The @aussie_legends are calling the shots getting half of the @Bangla_Legends side at the halfway stage with the score being 77-5.#BANLvsAUSL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJunghaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/D7MrhHdLYx
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 18, 2022
Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, 11th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
BANL 158/9 (20)
AUSL 114/6 (16) CRR: 7.12 REQ: 11.25
Australia Legends need 45 runs in 24 balls
MATCH 11: WICKET! John Hastings 6(4) b Abdur Razzak. AUSL 122-7, 16.5 Overs#BANLvsAUSL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJunghaiLegendary
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 18, 2022
Australia losing the track
MATCH 11: WICKET! George Horlin Smith 7(11) b Abul Hasan . AUSL 109-6, 15.4 Overs#BANLvsAUSL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJunghaiLegendary
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 18, 2022
Australia on backfoot
MATCH 11: End of 10 Overs. Australia Legends 81-4, Brad Hodge 2*(3) , Brad Haddin 3*(5).#BANLvsAUSL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJunghaiLegendary
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 18, 2022
Shane Watson at his best
MATCH 11: End of 5 Overs. Australia Legends 67-1, Shane Watson 32*(16), Callum Ferguson 21*(12).#BANLvsAUSL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJunghaiLegendary
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 18, 2022
Australia lose 1st wicket
MATCH 11: WICKET! Cameron White 1(3) b Abdur Razzak. AUSL 3-1, 1.0 Over.#BANLvsAUSL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJunghaiLegendary
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 18, 2022
Bangladesh Legends set 159 runs target against Australia Legends
A combined batting effort by the @bangladeshlegends puts them in a better place with 158-9 on the board.#BANLvsAUSL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #yehjunghailegendary pic.twitter.com/Ksp4SJ1USM
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 18, 2022
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 18, 2022
Bryce McGain gets 1st wicket, Bangladesh Legends lose 4th wicket
MATCH 11: WICKET! Alok Kapali 20(20) c (sub) Chadd Sayers b Bryce McGain. BANL 59-4, 8.1 Overs#BANLvsAUSL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJunghaiLegendary
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 18, 2022
Brett Lee in action
Early wickets for the @aussie_legends . The @Bangla_Legends will look to regroup after the powerplay with a score of 45-3.#BANLvsAUSL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJunghaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/XuVmwkc16m
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 18, 2022
Two quick wickets for AUS-L at the top
MATCH 11: WICKET! Aftab Ahmed 6(7) run out Brad Hodge. BANL 8-2, 2.0 Overs#BANLvsAUSL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJunghaiLegendary
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 18, 2022
MATCH 11: WICKET! Nazimuddin 0(3) c Shane Watson b Brett Lee. BANL 1-1, 0.4 Overs.#BANLvsAUSL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJunghaiLegendary
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 18, 2022
Australia Legends (Playing XI): Shane Watson(c), Cameron White, Brad Haddin(w), Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, John Hastings, Bryce McGain, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, George Horlin
Bangladesh Legends (Playing XI): Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh(w), Nazmus Sadat, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Sharif(c), Dolar Mahmud, Abdur Razzak, Abul Hasan
Toss Report
Australia Legends captain Shane Watson won the toss and opted to field first against Bangladesh Legends in the Sunday match of the Road Safety World Series here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match from the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Sunday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the important happenings from the match.
