AUS-L vs BAN-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS-L vs BAN-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match in Indore, 7:30 PM IST, September 18

Road Safety World Series: Shane Watson-led Australia Legends will take on Bangladesh Legends in the Road Safety World Series match no. 11 on Sunday (September 18). The match between Australia and Bangladesh Legends will take place in Indore and AUS-L will aim to register their first win of the tournament. Bangladesh Legends led by Shahadat Hossain have also had a disappointing start as they are also yet to register their first win of the tournament. It is expected to be an intense contest between the two sides as both are desperate to win a game in the ongoing RSWS tournament.

Match Details

Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

Date & Time: Sunday, September 18 at 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Indore

Live Streaming: Voot

Australia Legends (AUS-L) vs Bangladesh (BAN-L) Dream11 Fantasy Team

Wicketkeepers: Ben Dunk, Dhiman Ghosh

Batsmen: Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Nazimuddin

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Cameron White

Bowlers: Brett Lee, Abdur Razzak, Shahadat Hossain

AUS-L vs BAN-L Probable Playing XIs

Australia Legends: Shane Watson (c), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Alex Doolan, Brad Haddin(w), Brad Hodge, Brett Lee, Nathan Reardon, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Jason Krejz

Bangladesh Legends: Nazmus Sadat, Nazimuddin, Tushar Imran, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Dolar Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain (captain)