AUS-L vs BAN-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS-L vs BAN-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match in Indore, 7:30 PM IST, September 18
Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AUS-L vs BAN-L, Australia Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Road Safety World Series: Shane Watson-led Australia Legends will take on Bangladesh Legends in the Road Safety World Series match no. 11 on Sunday (September 18). The match between Australia and Bangladesh Legends will take place in Indore and AUS-L will aim to register their first win of the tournament. Bangladesh Legends led by Shahadat Hossain have also had a disappointing start as they are also yet to register their first win of the tournament. It is expected to be an intense contest between the two sides as both are desperate to win a game in the ongoing RSWS tournament.
Match Details
Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends
Date & Time: Sunday, September 18 at 7:30 PM (IST)
Venue: Indore
Live Streaming: Voot
WATCH live action today 3:30 PM onwards only on @Colors_Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, @justvoot, Jio, and Sports18 Khel. #RSWS #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #roadsafetyfirst #roadsafety #Cricket #SouthAfricaLegends #bangladeshlegends #australialegends #srilankalegends pic.twitter.com/8yc7tQ4gQT — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 18, 2022
Australia Legends (AUS-L) vs Bangladesh (BAN-L) Dream11 Fantasy Team
Wicketkeepers: Ben Dunk, Dhiman Ghosh
Batsmen: Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Nazimuddin
All-rounders: Shane Watson, Cameron White
Bowlers: Brett Lee, Abdur Razzak, Shahadat Hossain
AUS-L vs BAN-L Probable Playing XIs
Australia Legends: Shane Watson (c), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Alex Doolan, Brad Haddin(w), Brad Hodge, Brett Lee, Nathan Reardon, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Jason Krejz
Bangladesh Legends: Nazmus Sadat, Nazimuddin, Tushar Imran, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Dolar Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain (captain)
Live Tv
More Stories