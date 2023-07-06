Highlights | SL vs WI ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Sri Lanka Win By 8 Wickets
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies By 8 Wickets.
Trending Photos
With a mere total of 243 to defend, it was crucial for the team to capitalize on their opportunities. However, West Indies failed to make an impact with their bowling, dropping at least four catches and lacking any real resistance. On the other hand, Nissanka and Karunaratne masterfully constructed a remarkable 190-run opening partnership, making batting appear effortless. Nissanka, in particular, showcased his diverse range of shots, attacking both spin and pace to reach his third century in ODI cricket. Ultimately, Sri Lanka secured a comprehensive victory, instilling them with significant momentum as they head into the final against Netherlands on Sunday.
Follow LIVE updates and score from West Indies vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Super Six Match HERE.
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Sri Lanka claim big win
With only 243 runs to defend, it was crucial for the team to capitalize on their opportunities. Unfortunately for West Indies, they dropped at least 4 catches and lacked aggression in their bowling attack. The opening duo of Nissanka and Karunaratne proved instrumental in Sri Lanka's victory, forging an impressive 190-run partnership and making batting appear effortless. Nissanka's remarkable skills were on full display as he fearlessly tackled both spin and pace, earning himself a well-deserved third century in ODI cricket. Sri Lanka's triumph was comprehensive, and they now head into the final match against the Netherlands on Sunday with a strong surge of confidence.
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
In the 42nd over, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama guide Sri Lanka to victory with some composed batting. Mendis and Samarawickrama maintain a steady partnership, with Mendis contributing crucial runs to bring the team closer to the target.
Live Score WI 243 (48.1)
SL 244/2 (44.2)
Sri Lanka won by 8 wkts
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Samarawickrama and Mendis steady Sri Lanka's innings against West Indies
In the 38th and 39th overs, Samarawickrama and Mendis contributed with singles and boundaries, rotating the strike and building a solid partnership. Sri Lanka's score reached 213-2 after 38 overs, with Mendis on 13(19) and Samarawickrama on 7(4).
Live Score SL 228/2 (40.3) CRR: 5.63 REQ: 1.68
Sri Lanka need 16 runs in 57 balls
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Sri Lanka 2 Down
Karunaratne fell victim to Akeal Hosein as he was trapped lbw. Hosein bowled a quicker, straighter slider, and Karunaratne attempted to flick the ball towards the leg-side. However, he misjudged the line and ended up getting too far across, resulting in the ball hitting his pads in line with the stumps. The umpire raised the finger, signaling Karunaratne's dismissal. He scored 83 runs off 92 deliveries, including seven boundaries. The wicket belonged to Akeal Hosein.
Live Score SL 204/2 (36.5) CRR: 5.54 REQ: 3.04
Sri Lanka need 40 runs in 79 balls
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Sri Lanka lose Nissanka
Nissanka attempted a big shot on the leg-side, aiming to go for a slogsweep. Unfortunately, his timing was off, resulting in a thick top-edge. Roston Chase, positioned at deep mid-wicket, positioned himself well and took a comfortable catch. Thus, Nissanka's innings came to an end as he was caught by Roston Chase off the bowling of Kevin Sinclair, scoring 104 runs off 113 balls, including 14 boundaries.
Live Score SL 190/1 (33.5) CRR: 5.62 REQ: 3.34
Sri Lanka need 54 runs
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Nissanka's Century Leads Sri Lanka's Dominance
Pathum Nissanka scores his third ODI hundred as Sri Lanka maintains control. Karunaratne and Nissanka continue to score runs with well-placed shots. West Indies' appeals and reviews prove unsuccessful. Sri Lanka 171-0 after 31 overs.
Live Score SL 176/0 (32) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 3.78
Sri Lanka need 68 runs
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Nissanka and Karunaratne Shine as Sri Lanka Dominate
In the 28th over, Romario Shepherd's dropped catch proves costly as Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne continue their strong partnership. Sri Lanka scores 5 runs in the 29th over, reaching 155-0 after 29 overs.
Live Score SL 163/0 (30) CRR: 5.43 REQ: 4.05
Sri Lanka need 81 runs
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Nissanka and Karunaratne Continue Strong Partnership as Sri Lanka Reach 149-0
Kevin Sinclair returns to the attack, bowling four consecutive dot balls to Nissanka. Sri Lanka score 9 runs in the over. Romario Shepherd then comes on and concedes 4 runs. Roston Chase bowls a tight over, giving away only 4 runs. Sri Lanka's opening pair remains unbeaten, with Nissanka on 86 and Karunaratne on 59.
Live Score SL 149/0 (27.3) CRR: 5.42 REQ: 4.22
Sri Lanka need 95 runs
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Dominant Sri Lankan Opening Partnership Continues
In the last six overs, Sri Lanka's opening batsmen, Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka, added 13 runs. Keacy Carty and Roston Chase bowled, but failed to break the partnership as Sri Lanka reached a score of 127-0 after 24 overs.
Live Score SL 139/0 (25.3) CRR: 5.45 REQ: 4.29
Sri Lanka need 105 runs
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Karunaratne and Nissanka Dominate
Roston Chase bowled a tight over, with Nissanka managing a single run. Karunaratne faced Keacy Carty, surviving a couple of close calls before hitting a four to complete his half-century.
Live Score SL 119/0 (22) CRR: 5.41 REQ: 4.46
Sri Lanka need 125 runs
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Dominant Sri Lankan Partnership Continues
Roston Chase concedes runs as Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne showcase their batting prowess. Sri Lanka reach 105-0 after 19 overs, with Nissanka on 61 and Karunaratne on 41. Akeal Hosein struggles to contain the batsmen.
Live Score SL 113/0 (20) CRR: 5.65 REQ: 4.37
Sri Lanka need 131 runs
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Nissanka and Karunaratne Dominate as Sri Lanka Reach 100
Roston Chase and Akeal Hosein struggle as Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne showcase their batting skills. Nissanka hits a four with a magnificent lofted shot, while Karunaratne guides Sri Lanka to a solid total.
Live Score SL 101/0 (18) CRR: 5.61 REQ: 4.47
Sri Lanka need 143 runs
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Nissanka's Fifty Propels Sri Lanka to Strong Start
Roston Chase and Akeal Hosein struggle to contain Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne as Sri Lanka dominate the 15th over, adding 10 runs. Nissanka impresses with his fifty, while Karunaratne provides valuable support.
Live Score SL 85/0 (16) CRR: 5.31 REQ: 4.68
Sri Lanka need 159 runs
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Karunaratne and Nissanka steady Sri Lanka
In the 10th over, Mayers concedes 3 runs as Nissanka plays a couple of shots. Karunaratne adds a run with a cut shot. Sinclair's over sees 3 runs, with Karunaratne and Nissanka maintaining a steady partnership.
Live Score SL 61/0 (11) CRR: 5.55 REQ: 4.69
Sri Lanka need 183 runs
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Lucky Nissanka Escapes, Sri Lanka Dominant
Pathum Nissanka survives fortunate inside edges as Sri Lanka's openers, Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne, continue to build a solid partnership. Nissanka capitalizes on loose deliveries, hitting boundaries while Kevin Sinclair maintains a steady line for the West Indies. Sri Lanka 46-0 after 8 overs.
Live Score SL 53/0 (9) CRR: 5.89 REQ: 4.66
Sri Lanka need 191 runs
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Karunaratne and Nissanka steady
Mayers bowled a tight over, with Nissanka surviving a close call. Nissanka then hit a fortunate boundary, while Karunaratne played some confident shots. Shepherd troubled Karunaratne with his variations, but SL maintained a solid start.
Live Score SL 37/0 (7) CRR: 5.29 REQ: 4.81
Sri Lanka need 207 runs
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Karunaratne and Nissanka steady Sri Lanka with cautious start
Mayers bowls a tight over, allowing only singles and a boundary. Shepherd follows suit, restricting Sri Lanka's scoring with accurate deliveries. Karunaratne and Nissanka cautiously accumulate runs, with occasional boundaries. Sri Lanka's score after 4 overs is 22-0, with Karunaratne on 9 and Nissanka on 13.
Live Score SL 24/0 (5.1) CRR: 4.65 REQ: 4.91
Sri Lanka need 220 runs
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Nissanka Shines as Sri Lanka Start Strong Against West Indies
Romario Shepherd's first over sees Pathum Nissanka confidently defending, pulling for a boundary, and rotating the strike. Kyle Mayers' over includes solid defense and elegant drives by Nissanka, resulting in boundaries and quick runs. Sri Lanka scores 8 runs in the first over.
Live Score SL 13/0 (2.1) CRR: 6 REQ: 4.83
Sri Lanka need 231 runs
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Innings Break
Keacy Carty's dismissal is a result of an excellent catch by Madushanka. Carty appears devastated by the outcome. The delivery was a short one outside the off-stump. Carty attempted a powerful flat-bat shot to send it straight down the ground but ended up mistiming it to the left of long-off. The credit goes to Shanaka, who took the wicket, dismissing Carty for 87 runs off 96 balls, including 6 fours and 1 six.
Live Score WI 243 (48.1) CRR: 5.04
Innings Break
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Late Surge and Solid Defense Propel West Indies
Madushanka's final over saw Keacy Carty and Akeal Hosein add 8 runs. Carty scored 1 run to long-on, while Hosein defended some deliveries and managed to score 2 runs with a drive. In the previous over by Pathirana, Carty hit a powerful six, while Hosein contributed 1 run. West Indies reached a score of 228-9 after 46 overs.
Live Score WI 232/9 (47) CRR: 4.94
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: WI 9 Down
Kevin Sinclair, dismissed by Madushanka, bowled! A devastating yorker shatters the stumps. Sinclair ventured forward, intending to strike straight down the pitch, but Madushanka executed a perfect yorker. Sinclair's bat came down too late, and the bails were sent soaring. Kevin Sinclair's innings concludes, having scored 25 runs off 36 deliveries, including 2 boundaries.
Live Score WI 220/9 (44.4) CRR: 4.93
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Keacy Carty Hits Fifty
Keacy Carty impresses with a well-deserved maiden fifty, showcasing authority with authoritative shots. Despite his efforts, the West Indies struggle against disciplined bowling, accumulating a modest total of 182-8 after 40 overs.
Live Score WI 194/8 (41.2) CRR: 4.69
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Madushanka and Theekshana Shine as WI Struggle
Dilshan Madushanka returns to the attack and concedes 9 runs in his over. Keacy Carty and Kevin Sinclair add singles and a couple. WI reaches 174-8 after 38 overs. Maheesh Theekshana finishes with 4/34. Sinclair and Carty manage to score a few runs against Hemantha's bowling.
Live Score WI 179/8 (39.2) CRR: 4.55
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: Sri Lanka Search For Last 2 Wickets
In the 35th over, Hemantha bowled various deliveries with mixed results. Sinclair and Carty managed to score singles and a boundary, but Sinclair was dismissed on a no-ball. Theekshana came in to bowl the next over, conceding two runs and a single. The current score after 35 overs is WI 158-8, with Carty at 37(64) and Sinclair at 1(1). Theekshana's figures are 9-0-32-4.
Live Score WI 163/8 (36) CRR: 4.53
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 WI vs SL: WI 8 Down
Shepherd falls victim to Theekshana's brilliant delivery, clean bowled!! Theekshana showcases his mastery by dismissing the batsman without assistance from the fielders. A triumphant cheer fills the air. The delivery was a flat carrom ball that spun away, resembling an outswinger and crashed into the middle stump. Shepherd attempted to steer it towards third, but was deceived on the edge. Theekshana claims the wicket of Shepherd, who scored 26 runs off 21 balls, including 3 fours.
Live Score WI 155/8 (34.4) CRR: 4.47
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
WI vs SL LIVE: West Indies Aim To Bounce Back
In the 30th over, Shepherd hits a four and a single, while Carty fails to score. In the 31st over, Shepherd hits another four, and Carty scores a single. In the 32nd over, both players score singles.
Live WI 151/7 (33.3) CRR: 4.51
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
WI vs SL LIVE: Lankans Push Windies On Back Foot
Roston Chase also falls, following Mayers into the dressing room. These are concerning pictures for West Indies cricket. The batters have no clue against the Sri Lankan bowlers. Romario Shepherd, right handed bat, joins Carty in the middle.
WI 127/7 (29.2)
Sri Lanka vs WI LIVE Score: WI Continue To Rebuild
Carty and Mayers are going slow but they have surely steadied the ship for the West Indies. Just as we wrote this, Mayers departs. Terrible day for West Indies with the bat. They are 6 down now. Arachchige takes the wicket.
WI 122/6 (27.4)
SL vs WI LIVE Updates: Carty, Mayers Rebuild
Batters Carty and Mayers have begun the rebuilding work for Windies after fall of five wickets and they are doing a good job too, taking the score past 100. First milestone crossed, many to come.
WI 111/5 (23.4)
SL vs WI , ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Windies in search of partnerships
Mayer and Carty need to stitch a partnership here and take Windies to a strong total. Arachchige and Hemantha bowling in tandem for Lankans and doing a fairly good job at it.
WI 93/5 (20.1)
WI vs SL World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Windies Lose Half Of Their Side
That's the end of Pooran and he plays a needless stroke to get out. West Indies in big trouble as they have lost half of their side in under 20 overs. Hemantha with his first wicket of the day. Kyle Mayers comes in to bat.
WI 83/5 (17.2)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies LIVE: Lankans Stay On Top
We have had the first drinks break and Sri Lankans continue to remain on top. Carty and Pooran in the middle, beginning the rebuilding work for the team. A long road ahead for the Windies to cover.
WI 72/4 (15.4)
SL vs WI , ODI World Cup Qualifiers: WI lose fourth wicket
West Indies are in all sorts of trouble here. They are four down now with the loss of Johnson, who made 39 off 38 balls. Keacy Carty, right handed bat, comes to the crease, joins Nicholas Pooran.
WI 66/4 (13)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies LIVE: Lankans On Top
Theekshana has his third victim of the day as he sends back WI captain Hope to the hut. Caught in front of the wickets. West Indies in trouble as they lose three wickets in quick succession.
WI 60/3 (11.2)
WI vs SL ODI LIVE: Windies Lose 2 Wickets In Quick Succession
West Indies have lost their second wicket. Shamarh Brooks departs for just 2 as Theekshana strikes again. Captain Shai Hope walks to the middle. Charles is going well at the other end.
WI 54/2 (9.3)
SL vs WI LIVE Updates: King falls
Theekshana strikes and removes King for just 10. Sri Lanka finally break the opening stand. Great work by the spinner. Shamarh Brooks, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
WI 38/1 (7.1)
West Indies vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: WI take control
Maheesh Theekshana, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. Quite early in the match. Windies openers have looked good so far as they try and improve on their batting. Theekshana has been introduced with an aim to break the opening stand.
WI 31/0 (4.3)
WI vs SL LIVE: King, Charles off slow start
Brandon King and Johnson Charles begin the innings for West Indies. Madushanka opened the bowling attack and gave just 2 off the first over. Windies off to a slow start in this match.
WI 3/0 (1.2)
West Indies vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Check Playing 11s
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana
West Indies vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Check Playing 11s
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana
SL vs WI ODI LIVE: Toss News
Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bowl.
SL vs WI, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Toss to take place soon
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and West Indies skipper Shai Hope will be out in the middle soon for the toss in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six match at Harare today. Stay tuned for more information from the toss.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Maheesh Theekshana attributes Sri Lanka success to variety
Sri Lanka off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who won the IPL 2023 title with Chennai Super Kings, attributes his team's success in Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier to 'variety' in bowling attack.
"The variation we have is a major part of our team. Wanindu (Hasaranga), myself, Matheesha (Pathirana), and Dilshan (Madushanka) - it's four guys who are doing different things," Theekshana said after the game. When you have four players playing differently for the same team, it's a benefit for us. That's why we are doing really well with the bowling attack. If someone doesn't do well, there are three other guys who can do well."
SL vs WI, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Dasun Shanaka or Shai Hope? Wanindu Hasaranga or Nicholas Pooran? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check Sri Lanka vs West Indies Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Nicholas Pooran remains positive despite exit
Nicholas Pooran, who has scored 336 runs in 6 matches but failed to help West Indies qualify, remained positive ahead of match against Sri Lanka. Here's what Nicholas Pooran said on social media...
e thankful for your blessings and never doubt your struggles. Don't ask why it happen, just be thankful for the strength it gave you pic.twitter.com/k58BtXz3rN
— NickyP (@nicholas_47) July 5, 2023
SL vs WI, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Windies hold edge over Lanka
West Indies whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in an ODI series back home in 2021 when these two sides met last in an ODI series. But in 2023, Sri Lanka have been unbeaten in the CWC 2023 Qualifier while West Indies are out of race for qualification berth. Who will come out on top in Super Six match today?
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Shai Hope on top of run-scorer's list
West Indies captain Shai Hope is currently the third-highest run-getter in the CWC 2023 Qualifier with 339 runs in 6 matches while Nicholas Pooran is not far behind with 336 runs. Can Hope and Pooran fire against Sri Lanka and sign off on a high?
SL vs WI, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Check Livestreaming details
Sri Lanka and West Indies will face off in the final Super Six match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Harare today.
Check when & where to watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies CWC 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match LIVE HERE.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Wanindu Hasaranga tops wicket-taking charts
Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier with 20 wickets so far in 6 matches. Can Hasaranga add to his wickets tally against former World Cup champions West Indies today?
SL vs WI, CWC 2023 Qualifier: West Indies play for pride in final match
Sri Lanka have already qualified for the ODI World Cup 2023 and on Thursday, Netherlands booked the remaining berth with a sensational win over Scotland. Two-time former champions West Indies will just play for pride as they face 1996 winners Sri Lanka in their final Super Six match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier today.
LIVE SL vs WI: Both team squads
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera
Note: Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph have flown back home so West Indies will have to replace those two from the playing 11.
SL vs WI LIVE WC Qualifier: Pitch report
The conditions at the Harare Sports Club support the batters and it is a nightmare for bowlers. Teams have crossed the 300-run mark including a 400-plus total by Zimbawe.
LIVE SL vs WI WC Qualifiers: Predicted XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain & wicket-keeper), Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein
LIVE Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Sri Lanka vs West Indies CWC Qualifier Super Six Clash. Follow all the key updates from the clash taking place in Harare here.