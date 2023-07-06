Highlights | SL vs WI ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Sri Lanka Win By 8 Wickets

With a mere total of 243 to defend, it was crucial for the team to capitalize on their opportunities. However, West Indies failed to make an impact with their bowling, dropping at least four catches and lacking any real resistance. On the other hand, Nissanka and Karunaratne masterfully constructed a remarkable 190-run opening partnership, making batting appear effortless. Nissanka, in particular, showcased his diverse range of shots, attacking both spin and pace to reach his third century in ODI cricket. Ultimately, Sri Lanka secured a comprehensive victory, instilling them with significant momentum as they head into the final against Netherlands on Sunday.

