Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 29 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch SL Vs WI LIVE In India

In an inconsequential final Super Six match of the ICC men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier on Friday, 1996 champions Sri Lanka will be up against two-time World Cup winners West Indies at the Harare Sports Club. These two teams were the favourites to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India but only Sri Lanka have managed to do so while West Indies will be missing from the tournament for the first time in their history.

West Indies loss to Scotland in their first match of the Super Six meant that they were out of the race for qualifying for the ODI World Cup 2023. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have been unbeaten throughout the Qualifiers, defeating Netherlands and Zimbabwe in their Super Six matches to book their ticket to India first.

Netherland defeated Scotland on Thursday to become the second and last team to qualify. West Indies bounced back from the shock losses to Zimbabwe, Netherlands and Scotland to defeat Oman in their last match. Shai Hope’s side will be looking to sign off from the tournament with some pride intact by defeating Dasun Shanaka’s side on Friday.



Here are all the details about Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 29…

When is Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 29 going to take place?

The Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 29 will take place on Friday, July 7.

Where is Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 29 going to take place?

The Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 29 will be held at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

What time will Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 29 start?

The Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 29 will start at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 29 on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 29 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 29 in India?

The Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 29 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app.

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 29 Predicted 11

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

West Indies: Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Kyle Mayers, Kevin Sinclair, Shai Hope (C & wk), Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein