Sri Lanka Vs West Indies: Dream11 Team Prediction, Super Six Preview

The West Indies cricket team will be playing for pride when they take the field against Sri Lanka today in the Super Six of the World Cup Qualifier. The fixture between Sri Lanka and West Indies is scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. Earlier, Sri Lanka became the first team to qualify for the main stage of the World Cup. In their last match, Sri Lanka claimed a resounding nine-wicket victory against hosts Zimbabwe. West Indies, on the other hand, have had a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign.

Having been eliminated from the qualifiers, West Indies will miss this year’s ODI World Cup for the first time ever. The two-time World Cup winners crashed out of World Cup qualifiers after losing to Scotland. West Indies bounced back in their next game having recorded a seven-wicket win against Oman. Opening batter Brandon King scored a sublime ton in that game to earn a victory for West Indies against Oman.

Apart from Sri Lanka, the Netherlands became the other side to reach the main round of the World Cup, scheduled to be played later this year in India. The Dutch cricket team got the better of Scotland by four wickets to book their berth in the World Cup.



Sri Lanka Vs West Indies World Cup Qualifier: Details

Venue: Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe

Date and Time: July 7, 12:30 pm

Live streaming and TV details: The match will be available on Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode website and app.

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Brandon King, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Kyle Mayers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Roston Chase, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-captain: Kyle Mayers

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Probable 11

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

West Indies: Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Kyle Mayers, Kevin Sinclair, Shai Hope (C and wk), Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein