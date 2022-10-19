NewsCricket
IND VS NZ

Highlights India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Match CALLED OFF due to RAIN

IND vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match Highlights: Check Highlights from India vs New Zealand Warm Up match here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 02:48 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Highlights India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Match CALLED OFF due to RAIN
LIVE Blog

Team India will take on T20 World Cup 2021 finalists New Zealand in their second official warm up match ahead of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday (October 19). Rohit Sharma’s side will be buoyed by an impressive six-run win over T20 World Champions Australia in the first practice match on Monday.

Former New Zealand skipper and the current head coach of the England Test side, Brendon McCullum, has said the Black Caps’ ability to stay composed and handle pressure makes then a dangerous side going into the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. New Zealand – 2021 T20 World Cup runners-up – will begin their campaign in this edition of the global tournament on October 22 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in a repeat of the final in the UAE last year.

While their form has been iffy coming into the 2022 T20 World Cup, the former New Zealand opener believes the Kiwis cannot be written off on cricket’s biggest stage. “One thing that you can never write the New Zealand team off (in) is when it comes to World Cups,” McCullum told SENZ Breakfast. “They just have an incredible ability to stay composed and really disciplined for what needs to be done in pressure moments.”

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match between India and New Zealand here.

19 October 2022
14:11 PM

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: It's OFFICIAL, match CALLED OFF

Rain has proved to be the winner today. Team India's second warm up match against New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane has been CALLED OFF due to rain. That's all from here.

13:48 PM

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022: Will Rishabh Pant get a game?

Rishabh Pant was dropped for the first official T20 World Cup 2022 warm up game against Australia on Monday. Pant was seen with a bandaged knee raising doubts about his fitness. Will he feature in India's Playing XI against New Zealand. Read all about India's Predicted 11 vs New Zealand here.

13:35 PM

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Rain continues at the Gabba

There is no sign of any play yet as covers are on at the Gabba. You can read the weather report of India vs New Zealand here.

13:08 PM

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Rain delays TOSS

Gloomy news coming in from Gabba in Brisbane today. After Afghanistan vs Pakistan warm up game was abandoned, India vs New Zealand game's toss has been delayed and not likely to start any time soon because of rain. We keep our fingers crossed.

13:06 PM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match between India and New Zealand.

Ind vs NZT20 World Cup 2022India vs New ZealandInd vs NZ LiveIndia vs New Zealand LiveRohit SharmaKane WilliamsonGabba

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’
DNA Video
DNA: Who made stray dogs 'killer'?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reality of helicopter crash near Kedarnath?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 18, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022