Highlights India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Match CALLED OFF due to RAIN
IND vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match Highlights: Check Highlights from India vs New Zealand Warm Up match here.
Trending Photos
Team India will take on T20 World Cup 2021 finalists New Zealand in their second official warm up match ahead of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday (October 19). Rohit Sharma’s side will be buoyed by an impressive six-run win over T20 World Champions Australia in the first practice match on Monday.
Former New Zealand skipper and the current head coach of the England Test side, Brendon McCullum, has said the Black Caps’ ability to stay composed and handle pressure makes then a dangerous side going into the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. New Zealand – 2021 T20 World Cup runners-up – will begin their campaign in this edition of the global tournament on October 22 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in a repeat of the final in the UAE last year.
Rain in Brisbane ahead of today's warm-up fixture with India at the Gabba. Hear from Trent Boult and @JimmyNeesh about preparing for the @T20WorldCup. If play is possible today in Brisbane there will be coverage on @skysportnz. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FRPagqSfvP — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 19, 2022
While their form has been iffy coming into the 2022 T20 World Cup, the former New Zealand opener believes the Kiwis cannot be written off on cricket’s biggest stage. “One thing that you can never write the New Zealand team off (in) is when it comes to World Cups,” McCullum told SENZ Breakfast. “They just have an incredible ability to stay composed and really disciplined for what needs to be done in pressure moments.”
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match between India and New Zealand here.
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: It's OFFICIAL, match CALLED OFF
Rain has proved to be the winner today. Team India's second warm up match against New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane has been CALLED OFF due to rain. That's all from here.
Rain the winner in Brisbane. No play tonight at the Gabba. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hDMqhLY04l
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 19, 2022
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022: Will Rishabh Pant get a game?
Rishabh Pant was dropped for the first official T20 World Cup 2022 warm up game against Australia on Monday. Pant was seen with a bandaged knee raising doubts about his fitness. Will he feature in India's Playing XI against New Zealand. Read all about India's Predicted 11 vs New Zealand here.
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Rain continues at the Gabba
There is no sign of any play yet as covers are on at the Gabba. You can read the weather report of India vs New Zealand here.
Heavy rain at The Gabba ahead of our final @T20WorldCup warm-up match against @BCCI in Brisbane #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8BSxqV7qcl
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 19, 2022
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Rain delays TOSS
Gloomy news coming in from Gabba in Brisbane today. After Afghanistan vs Pakistan warm up game was abandoned, India vs New Zealand game's toss has been delayed and not likely to start any time soon because of rain. We keep our fingers crossed.
It's raining here at The Gabba currently.
Cut off time for a 5 over-a-side game is 8.46 PM (4.16 PM IST)#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/o2Aa56nSoN
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2022
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match between India and New Zealand.
More Stories