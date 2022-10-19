India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Predicted 11: Suryakumar Yadav set to be RESTED, Deepak Hooda may play, Rishabh Pant fitness in question

Team India will take on T20 World Cup 2021 finalists New Zealand in their second official warm up match ahead of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday (October 19). Rohit Sharma’s side posted a thrilling six-run win over T20 World Champions Australia in the first official warmup by six runs thanks to Mohammed Shami claiming 3 wickets in final over of the match.

India will look to give more opportunities to players on the bench like Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant and Ravi Bishnoi. World No. 2 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav may be rested for this game at the Gabba after scoring a fine half-century in the first warm-up match. All-rounder Deepak Hooda may get a game in Suryakumar’s place if Team India decide to rest the batter.

SKY is breaking new ground with his batting & is #ReadyforT20WC!



Will @surya_14kumar fire in the #GreatestRivalry [?] at the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022?#INDvPAK | #BelieveInBlue | Oct 23 at 12:30 PM | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/Mr5I15RGvN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 17, 2022

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant didn’t feature in the warm-up game against Australia and had his knee bandaged up, raising doubts about his fitness. If Pant is fully fit, he might be given a game in place of possibly KL Rahul, who has scored back-to-back fifties in practice ties against Western Australia XI and Australia.

Shami also got only one over to bowl against Australia in which he did sensationally but Rohit Sharma will look to test his fitness more ahead of big opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23).

India might also give some game time to Ravi Bishnoi to look at his form and fitness to provide a back up for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal if needed.

India Predicted Playing 11 vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav/Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh