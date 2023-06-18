HIGHLIGHTS | WI vs USA, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Scorecard: Windies Win; Zimbabwe Beat Nepal
West Indies Vs USA, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: United States Of America lost to Windies by 39 runs
West Indies beat USA by 39 runs to start their campaign in ICC World Cup Qualifiers on a bright note. Gajanand Singh of USA struck a brilliant hundred but it went in vain as West Indies restricted USA to 258 for 7 in 50 overs. West Indies were bowled out for 297 after batting first vs United States in the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. USA had won the toss and asked Windies to bat first at the Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Jason Holder struck fifties in the match. The United States of America possesses a strong squad, featuring a combination of young talent and experienced players. Key players for the US team include Steven Taylor, Gajanand Singh, Monank Patel, and Saurabh Netravalkar. They will hope to come back in the tournament with a bang.
USA vs WI ODI: Zimbabwe beat Nepal
In another ICC World Qualifier, Zimbabwe beat Nepal by eight wickets to start their campaign on a bright note.Zimbabwe, courtesy the big win, remain on top of the table in Group A while Windies are on second.
NEP 290/8 (50)
ZIM 291/2 (44.1)
Zimbabwe won by 8 wkts
USA vs West Indies Qualifier LIVE Updates: Windies win
USA's Gajanand Singh smashed ton, A valiant effort but it goes in vain. West Indies win by 39 runs. Gajanand struck a 101 off 109 balls. He smashed 8 fours and 2 sixes respectively. West Indies will be the happier side as they collect an all-important win and jump to top in Group A points table.
WI 297 (49.3)
USA 258/7 (50)
West Indies won by 39 runs
ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Mere formalities left
Just two overs to go in this match. USA's Gajanand has a good chance of makign fine century and he should try and smash boundries in the remaining balls to get to the mark. He is just 16 away from the total.
WI 297 (49.3)
USA 250/7 (48.4)
United States need 48 runs in 8 balls
USA vs West Indies Qualifier LIVE: Windies approaching win
The match is almost done and dusted. West Indies are approaching to a win. The target is far from the reach of United States now.
WI 297 (49.3)
USA 218/7 (46.3)
United States need 80 runs in 21 balls
ICC World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Windies Nearing Win
USA lose their seventh wicket and it is looking very difficult for them for a win here. Fair to say, Windies inch towards a good win. They should finish this match as soon a possible for a better NRR.
WI 297 (49.3)
USA 193/7 (41.3)
United States need 105 runs in 51 balls
USA vs West Indies LIVE: US need to attack
USA need to attack from hereon or the match will be lost. Gajanand Singh has played well but he still needs to do more. Or has USA given up on the match and just want to play 50 overs?
WI 297 (49.3)
USA 174/6 (38.5)
United States need 124 runs in 67 balls
USA vs WI ODI LIVE: USA Struggling In Chase
USA pin hopes on Gajanand Singh and Jasdeep in the chase. Gajanand has struck a brilliant fifty. But the task looks very difficult from hereon.
WI 297 (49.3)
USA 169/6 (36.3)
United States need 129 runs in 81 balls
USA vs WI: Chase inching to a tense end
Shayan is playing a good hand here and if he and Gajanand extend this partnership, the match could reach to a thrilling end. In cricket, you just never know. So far, so good from both these batters.
WI 297 (49.3)
USA 140/5 (32)
United States need 158 runs
World Cup Qualifiers LIVE WI vs USA: USA Pin Hopes On Gajanand
Gajanand Singh is playing a good hand here. He has entered 40s, hitting four boundaries and 1 six respectively. Shayan Jahangir has joined him in the middle and needs to play till the last ball of the match to take United States to win.
WI 297 (49.3)
USA 121/5 (29)
United States need 177 runs
WI vs USA LIVE Updates: USA Lose Half Of Their Side
United States in deep trouble as they have lost half of their side with the fall of Aaron Jones wicket. Shayan Jahangir, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Windies on top here.
WI 297 (49.3)
USA 106/5 (25)
United States need 192 runs
West Indies vs United States Qualifiers LIVE: USA Still Afloat In Chase
Aaron Jones and Gajanand Singh are playing a good hand here as they keep United States of America afloat in the chase. Thet target is difficult but not impossible. USA are beginning to hope.
WI 297 (49.3)
USA 97/4 (20)
United States need 201 runs
USA vs West Indies LIVE: USA struggling
Aaron Jones and Gajanand Singh are currently in the middle for USA. They have formed a small partnership but the asking rate has climbed to 6.48. USA must understand the need of scoring at a quick rate here.
WI 297 (49.3)
USA 84/4 (17)
United States need 214 runs
West Indies vs USA LIVE Updates: USA Lose 4th Wicket In Chase
Monank Patel and Saiteja Mukkamalla have departed in quick succession and US find themselves in trouble here. Mayers and Joseph with the wickets. The target is still too far.
WI 297 (49.3)
USA 56/4 (14.4)
United States need 242 runs
WI vs USA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: USA begin recovery
Monank Patel and Aaron Jones take USA past fifty after fall of two wickets. USA on recovery path since losing their openers. Windies cannot take this pair lightly and need to break the stand.
WI 297 (49.3)
USA 52/2 (11.5)
United States need 246 runs
LIVE Updates USA vs WI ODI: Taylor falls
Steven Taylor and Modani both fall in quick succession as USA lose two wickets. Two new batters in the middle. Aaron Jones and Monank Patel in the middle. Holder and Mayers with one wicket each.
WI 297 (49.3)
USA 35/2 (8.5)
United States need 263 runs
WI vs USA ODI LIVE: USA Go Slow And Steady
Taylor and Modani are going slow and steady at the moment. This is a good strategy, looking at the target in hand. Windies introduce Kyle Mayers into the attack with an aim to pick their first wicket.
WI 297 (49.3)
USA 33/0 (6.5)
United States need 265 runs
ODI World Cup Qualifier LIVE: USA Off To Slow Start
Steven Taylor and Sushant Modani take United States off to a slow start. They require one to see off the new ball bowles of West Indies. Keemo Paul and Jason Holder looking to pick the first wicket for Windies.
WI 297 (49.3)
USA 15/0 (4.1)
United States need 283 runs
WI vs USA LIVE: Taylor, Modani Begin Chase
USA begin the chase of 298. Three scored off the first over. This is a mammoth task for United States as Windies have a great bowlin attack.
WI 297 (49.3)
USA 4/0 (1.4)
United States need 294 runs
West Indies vs USA ODI World Cup Qualifier: Windies bowled out for 297
Powered by fifties from Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Jason Holder, West Indies put on 297 for 10 in 49.3 overs. USA have bowled well against two-time world champions but now they need to bat well to chase this tough total down.
WI 297 (49.3)
ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score & Updates: Holder Hits 50
Jason Holder completes half-century. But West Indies have lost eight wickets. Two overs to go, Can they build a target of beyond 300 runs?
WI 290/8 (48.2)
ODI World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Windies Eye Big Total
Five overs to go and let's see how many West Indies can get from here. Chase has completed fifty while Holder is also going well at the moment.
WI 266/7 (45.2)
West Indies vs USA LIVE: Windies Eye 300 Target
Holder and Chase are going well at the moment and Windies look all set to get to the 300-run mark. If USA want to chase anything less than 300, they must get rid of these two batters in the middle.
WI 244/6 (43.1)
WI vs USA ODI Qualifier: Holder, Chase Look For Big Finish
Jason Holder and Roston Chase are in the middle and they have taken West Indies past 200. The pair needs to help West Indies finish on a high. Anything less than 300 will be easy to chase.
WI 217/6 (40)
WI vs USA World Cup Qualifier LIVE Updates: Pooran departs
West Indies have lost two wickets in quick succession again. Pooran and Powell have gone back in quick succession. Won't be wrong to say that West Indies batters have put on a poor show today so far.
WI 195/6 (37)
West Indies vs USA LIVE Updates: Pooran on the attack
Nicholas Pooran has launched an attack on the USA bowlers, smashing 39 off just 24 balls so far including 1 four and 3 sixes respectively. Chase is also going well at the other end.
WI 186/4 (34.5)
LIVE West Indies vs USA ODI: Windies Begin Rebuilding
After Hope, Charles Fall in quick succession, West Indies have started their recovery. Nicholas Pooran and Roston Chase are the two new batters at the crease. USA need to ensure they don't give it away after two quick wickets.
WI 154/4 (32)
ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Windies In Trouble Again
After hitting fifties, Johnson Charles and Shai Hope are going back to the hut. Windies are in trouble again as Steven Taylor and Nosthush Kenjige provide breakthroughs to USA at a crucial stage of the innings.
WI 139/4 (28.2)
Windies vs USA LIVE WC Qualifiers: Hope also hits fifty
West Indies captain Shai Hope has also completed his fifty. He and Charles have helped Windies recover pretty well after they lost both of their openers quickly. USA meanwhile look to break this dangerous partnership.
WI 129/2 (26.3)
West Indies vs USA ODI LIVE: Charles complete fifty
Charles has completed his fifty. A fine knock but he needs to go on and on. Hope also in his 40s and USA find themselves under pressure here after a fine start.
WI 103/2 (23.2)
West Indies vs USA LIVE: Charles nearing fifty
Johnson Charles is reaching his fifty. Has played a brilliant knock so far and should look for the three figure mark. Hope playing well at the other end too as USA bowlers struggle to break the stand.
WI 94/2 (22.2)
West Indies vs USA ODI LIVE: USA In Dire Need Of Wickets
Johnson Charles and Shai Hope. Charles is approaching his fifty quickly. He is already into 40s. Windies batters in total control right now.
WI 80/2 (18.5)
West Indies vs USA ODI WC Qualifier: Windies on top now
West Indies are on top now with with the partnership going past fifty. Windies needed these two batters to raise their hands and they have done exactly the same. USA need to break this stand ASAP.
WI 68/2 (15)
WI vs USA LIVE: Hope, Charles Steady Windies
Shai Hope and Johnson Charles have steadied the ship for West Indies but they need to up the run rate now. They are going at a run rate of under 5.
WI 44/2 (10.5)
WI vs USA ODI World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Mayers Falls For 2
Kyle Mayers falls for just 2. Both the openers back to the hut. Terrible start for West Indies. Kyle Phillip with the wicket.
WI 22/2 (6.4)
West Indies vs USA LIVE: Mayers, Charles Rebuild Innings
Kyle Mayers and Johnson Charles begin te rebuilding work for West Indies with the bat. Charles looks the aggressor among the two and he is rightly going after the USA bowlers.
WI 14/1 (5.3)
WI vs USA ODI WC Qualifier LIVE: Brandon King Falls Early
West Indies lose first wicket for just 0 on the board as Brandon King falls for a duck. Netravalkar gets the wicket. Johnson Charles, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
WI 4/1 (3.2)
West Indies vs USA ODI LIVE: Windies off to slow start
Kyle Mayers and Brandon King in the middle for West Indies who have been asked to bat first and the first over is a maiden bowled by Netravalkar. Windies openers look in no rush against USA.
WI 0/0 (1.2)
WI vs USA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: USA opt to bowl
United States (Playing XI): Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel(w/c), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Kyle Phillip, Saurabh Netravalkar
West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
USA vs WI LIVE Updates: Toss News!
USA won the toss vs West Indies and have opted to bowl first.
WI vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Probable Playing XI
West Indies Playing XI
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks/Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (C & WK), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah.
United States of America Playing XI
Monank Patel (C & WK), Aaron Jones, Ali Khan, Jessy Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Abhishek Paradkar, Nisarg Patel, Steven Taylor.
WI vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Dream11
Captain: S Hope
Vice-Captain: A Joseph
Wicketkeeper: S Hope, N Pooran
Batsmen: R Powell, S Taylor, B King
All-Rounders: J Holder, A Jones, R Chase
Bowlers: A Joseph, S Netravalk, Ali-Khan
WI vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Weather Report
The forecast for Harare calls for a sunny day with a high of 27°C. The wind speed will be 10 km/h, and the humidity will be 30%. There is no possibility of rain.
WI vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Hooper ahead of the ODI World Cup qualifier in Harare
"The position hasn't changed. The point is can we go lower than this? Yes, we can go lower than this and if we don't qualify, we go a step lower. Never thought that I'd live to see the day where West Indies are trying to qualify for major tournaments. I sat in Australia, and we struggled to get through it in the T20s and here we are in Zimbabwe."
WI vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Pitch Report
Anticipated conditions at the Harare venue suggest that the pitch will be relatively slow. It is unlikely that we will witness a high-scoring match on this occasion.
WI vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Full Squads
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase
United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(w/c), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Kyle Phillip, Shayan Jahangir, Abhishek Paradkar, Usman Rafiq