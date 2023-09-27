LIVE | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India Final Squad Announcement: Will Shardul Thakur Be Picked?
ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Team Selection: If Axar Patel fails to get fit for the tournament, who will the selectors pick to replace him.
Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India Selection: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar are set to announce the final 15-member Indian squad for the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 beginning in India next month. With batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer proving their fitness, the only area of concern at the moment is the fitness of all-rounder Axar Patel.
The Delhi Capitals left-arm spinner has a left quadriceps injury and has been on the sidelines since the Asia Cup 2023 final earlier this month. While Washington Sundar replaced him in the Asia Cup final, Ravichandran Ashwin has taken his spot in the three-match ODI series against Australia. If Axar Patel fails to get fit, who will selectors pick to replace him?
LIVE Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India Selection Announcement: Will Shardul Thakur earn his berth
All-rounder Shardul Thakur has been off colour with both bat and ball in the recent ODI matches. Thakur has also been rested for the 3rd ODI between India and Australia in Rajkot on Wednesday. Will Thakur earn his ticket to play in the Cricket World Cup 2023?
Live Updates CWC 2023 Team India selection: Washington Sundar vs Ravichandran Ashwin
If Axar Patel fails to regain fitness ahead of the World Cup, the selectors will have to choose between off-spinners Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin. The latter seems to have the edge after playing in the first two ODIs against Australia last week.
LIVE Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India Squad Announcement: Will Axar Patel be fit?
Team India all-rounder Axar Patel suffered a left quadriceps injury just before the Asia Cup 2023 final earlier this month. Since then Axar has been out of action and recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Will Axar be fit enough to retain his place in the squad?
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Team India final squad announcement ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 starting next month.