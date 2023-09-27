LIVE | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India Final Squad Announcement: Will Shardul Thakur Be Picked?

Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India Selection: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar are set to announce the final 15-member Indian squad for the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 beginning in India next month. With batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer proving their fitness, the only area of concern at the moment is the fitness of all-rounder Axar Patel.

The Delhi Capitals left-arm spinner has a left quadriceps injury and has been on the sidelines since the Asia Cup 2023 final earlier this month. While Washington Sundar replaced him in the Asia Cup final, Ravichandran Ashwin has taken his spot in the three-match ODI series against Australia. If Axar Patel fails to get fit, who will selectors pick to replace him?

