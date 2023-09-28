Cricket World Cup 2023: BIG Blow For Australia, THESE Two Cricketers Ruled Out Of Tournament

Five-time ODI World Cup champions have been dealt a double blow with Travis Head and all-rounder Ashton Agar almost certainly ruled out of the ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 starting next month in India. While Head has suffered a fracture in his hand, left-arm spinner Agar is suffering from a calf injury.

According to Australia’s ‘The Daily Telegraph’ newspaper, Agar has not recovered from the injury that ruled him out if the recent T20I series against South Africa. The all-rounder returned home after one match against the Proteas for the birth of his first child, subsequently missing this week’s ODI series against India.

However, the left-armer spinner is not expected to join the Australian squad in India, with Tanveer Sangha marked out as his potential replacement, along with Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Short. Australia is expected to announce their final 15-player World Cup squad on Thursday afternoon, on day of ICC deadline.

The Australian national selectors are facing a dilemma on whether to carry an injured Travis Head through the first leg of the World Cup. The Australian southpaw, who suffered a fractured hand during the fourth ODI against South Africa, is not expected to recover until late October at the earliest.

Ashton Agar has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup in India _#CWC23 https://t.co/JriBLkpTT8 — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) September 28, 2023

If selectors decided to axe Head from the finalised 15-player squad, he could not be added back in unless there was an injury. However, Head can’t be replaced with another player if they decide to carry him in the squad until he recovers.

Australia’s World Cup opener will be against host nation India at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, October 8. Pat Cummins-led side defeated India in the final ODI match in Rajkot to end the series 2-1 in Rohit Sharma’s Team India’s favour.

The Australian have now lost back-to-back ODI series against South African and India ahead of the World Cup. “I must say I’m pretty happy to bowl in the night than in the heat. Both have not played a lot, Maxwell four-fer and Starcy looked in great rhythm. Travis Head won’t be fit for the start of the tournament. Ash Agar is back home with a calf injury and Head won’t be fit for the next couple of weeks. Happy as it was the first hit where we have had almost a full-strength team,” Cummins confirmed.