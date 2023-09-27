India have named R Ashwin as replacement for injured spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel, ICC revealed in a press release as they announced the final squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 of the host country. Axar Patel who had injured himself during Asia Cup 2023 could take nearly three weeks to recover from quadriceps strain. Washington Sundar and Ashwin were two contender to replace him but the management and selectors have stuck with experience.

Ashwin picked up four wickets vs Australians in the ODI series. He was economical as well. The selectors are banking on his experience of bowling and picking plethora of wickets in Indian conditions. India play their first encounter in Chennai on October 7 vs Australia and expect the right-arm off-spinner to feature in the playing XI. The Chepaul surface is slow and low and Ashwin could prove to be a game-changer for India in India's opening game.

India's World Cup squad:



Rohit (C), Hardik, Ashwin, Gill, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Jadeja, Shardul, Bumrah, Siraj, Kuldeep, Shami, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Earlier on Thursday, Australia too announced the final squad, replacing including Marnus Labuschagne in the final 15 in what was a last-minute change. They have also kept Travis Head, who has a fractured hand, in the squad.

Batting Lineup

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open the batting for India in the mega tournament followed up by a strong middle-order. Likes of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and more will be coming in later. Ishan Kishan is also there as well as Suryakumar Yadav. India's batting looks rock-solid and will be the one to watch out for in this competition.

Bowling Attack

The return of Jasprit Bumrah has given India a major boost in the bowling lineup. India's squad has the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav who will share the majority of the bowling responsibility.

All-rounders

India are going to the World Cup with plenty of all-rounders. Hardik Pandya is India's best all-rounder who is good with bat and ball. The fact that he is a fast bowler provides India the right balance. Ravindra Jadeja is another all-rounder who will definitely find a place in almost all the playing XIs throughout the World Cup. Additionally, there is Shardul Thakur and Ashwin to choose from. Only one of them can be played on a given day and that call will be taken after looking at the conditions and the pitch.

