CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE | ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Team India Squad Announcement: Who Will Make The Final 15

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The BCCI selection committee will announce the 15-member preliminary squad for the tournament on Tuesday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 06:17 AM IST
LIVE Blog

The much-awaited preliminary 15-member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be announced on Tuesday. The deadline for the announcement of the preliminary squad by the International Cricket Council (ICC) also happens to be September 5 as the tournament will get underway on October 5 in a clash between champions England and runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The biggest talking point for the selectors will be the wicketkeeper’s position – whether KL Rahul will be chosen for this place. Rahul was selected initially for the Asia Cup 2023 squad but suffered another niggle which resulted him in missing India’s two preliminary matches against Pakistan and Nepal. Ishan Kishan has stepped up in Rahul’s absence and performed admirably well.


The other talking point will be the pace bowling attack. Who will partner Jasprit Bumrah apart from Mohammed Siraj? Will Yuzvendra Chahal be picked for the World Cup at home to give more spin bowling options or will Axar Patel’s all-round ability will be chosen.

Check LIVE Updates on India’s Cricket World Cup 2023 squad selection HERE.

05 September 2023
06:16 AM

CWC 2023 Squad Announcement: Will KL Rahul find a spot?

According to BCCI sources, KL Rahul has cleared all fitness tests and is near full fitness. Will the senior selection committee select KL Rahul straight for the Cricket World Cup 2023 over Sanju Samson?

06:15 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Team India squad announcement for the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Tuesday.

