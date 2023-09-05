ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: BCCI To Announce Team India Squad Today, Check When And Where To Watch, Livestreaming Details HERE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) senior selection committee is set to announce the 15-member preliminary squad for the upcoming ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in Mumbai on Tuesday. India are the hosts of the World Cup, which will get underway in Ahmedabad on October 5.

The biggest area of concern for the Indian team is the fitness of KL Rahul, who will be expected to take the wicketkeeper’s slot in the absence of injured Rishabh Pant. Rahul was selected for the Asia Cup 2023 squad initially after undergoing a thigh surgery after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, however, Rahul is yet to join the Team India squad in Sri Lanka.

According to Cricbuzz website, KL Rahul played a practice match at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on September 1 in which he batted for 38 overs and kept wickets for full 50 overs. “Due to his thigh surgery, he was unable to squat while keeping, but he is believed to have demonstrated that he can do so without significant discomfort,” the Cricbuzz report read.

If Rahul is indeed available to join the World Cup squad, it will mean that Sanju Samson – who is part of the reserves in the 18-member team for Asia Cup 2023 – will miss out on selection. Apart from Rahul, there will also be a toss up between pacer Prasidh Krishna and all-rounder Shardul Thakur for the fourth seamer’s berth after Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

Young Tilak Varma, who earned his maiden ODI call-up for the Asia Cup 2023, may miss out on selection for the ODI World Cup 2023 as well.

Tomorrow | 1:00 PM | Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 Hindi pic.twitter.com/jOIlY3uhVa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 4, 2023

Here are all the details related to Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India squad announcement…

When will Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India squad announcement take place?

The Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India squad announcement will take place on Tuesday, September 5.

What time will Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India squad announcement take place?

The Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India squad announcement is likely to take place from 130pm IST onwards on Tuesday.

How can I watch Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India squad announcement LIVE on TV in India?

The Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India squad announcement will be available LIVE on TV on ‘Selection Day’ program on Star Sport Network channels.

How can I watch Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India squad announcement livestreaming in India?

The Cricket World Cup 2023 Team India squad announcement livestreaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.