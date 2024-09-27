BAN 107/3 (35) | IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd Test Day 2: Checkout Weather Report For Day 2

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: At Day 1 stumps, Bangladesh were 107 for the loss of three wickets after 35 overs of play. Due to bad weather, the Test had a delayed start and an early call out for stumps in Kanpur. In the first session of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma opted to bowl after winning the toss. Bangladesh reached 74/2 at lunch in 26 overs. Opener Zakir Hasan was dismissed for a duck, caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal off Akash Deep's bowling, while Shadman Islam scored 24 before being trapped LBW by Akash Deep as well. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto looked solid but was trapped by R Ashwin post Lunch. The play was called off before 3 PM (IST) due to bad weather conditions.