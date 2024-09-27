BAN 107/3 (35) | IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd Test Day 2: Checkout Weather Report For Day 2
India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd Test Day 1: Akash Deep took two wickets for India on Day 1 where only 35 overs of play could take due to bad weather.
India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates: At Day 1 stumps, Bangladesh were 107 for the loss of three wickets after 35 overs of play. Due to bad weather, the Test had a delayed start and an early call out for stumps in Kanpur. In the first session of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma opted to bowl after winning the toss. Bangladesh reached 74/2 at lunch in 26 overs. Opener Zakir Hasan was dismissed for a duck, caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal off Akash Deep's bowling, while Shadman Islam scored 24 before being trapped LBW by Akash Deep as well. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto looked solid but was trapped by R Ashwin post Lunch. The play was called off before 3 PM (IST) due to bad weather conditions.
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2: Bangladesh can bounce back?
Can Bangladesh bounce back from the fall of three early wickets on Day 1. Day 2 is expected to be a battle between Bangladesh middle-order and India's bowling lineup.
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1: Ashwin breaks Kumble's record
R Ashwin scripted history as he broke Anil Kumble's record to become India's most successful bowler in Test cricket in Asia. The Tamil Nadu-based player now has 420 wickets under his belt in the Asian continent.
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd Test: IND Dominates
The Indian team dominated both the sessions of the second Test against Bangladesh. The Indian bowlers scalped three crucial wickets and they will look to restrict the visitors soon when the play will shift to the second day in Kanpur.
BAN 107/3 (35)
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Weather Report Of Day 2
Checkout the Day 2 weather report for the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test taking place in Kanpur. Read the weather prediction in the link attached below.
IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 Weather Report: Rain To Play Spoilsport In Kanpur? Read Here
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 Updates
India won the toss and elected to bowl first in overcast conditions. Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj were right on the money in the morning taking two wickets. Post Lunch, Ashwin came in and got the wicket of Shanto to make things better for India.
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1: Stumps called early
"Due to incessant rains, play on Day 1 has been called off in Kanpur", is the latest update from BCCI on X (formerly known as Twitter). Bangladesh are three down and the play will now resume on Day 2 of this Test match.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Game Stopped
Bad light has stopped play in Kanpur. Stay Tuned for further updates.
BAN 107/3 (35)
IND vs BAN Live Score: A New Stand Coming Up
Mominul and Mushfiqur have been batting well after Shanto departed. They will look to place a big total here in Kanpur against the Indian team.
BAN 107/3 (35)
IND vs BAN Live Score: WICKET
Ashwin comes with a breakthrough in the second session. He takes a crucial wicket of Shanto. BAN in trouble now.
BAN 80/3 (29)
IND vs BAN Live Score: Action Begins
After getting delayed for a while, the action has started. The play has shifted to its second session now.
BAN 78/2 (27.5)
IND vs BAN Live Score: Lunch Break
Bangladesh reached 74/2 at lunch, with Akash Deep claiming both wickets, including Zakir Hasan for a duck and Shadman Islam for 24. Najmul Hossain Shanto (28*) and Mominul Haque (17*) are at the crease, resisting India's disciplined bowling attack.
Live Score BAN 74/2 (26) CRR: 2.85
Day 1: Lunch Break
IND vs BAN Live Score: Mominul Survives
Mominul survives a close LBW review as Bumrah's delivery nips back in, clipping the bails on umpire's call, with India retaining their review.
Live Score BAN 61/2 (20.2) CRR: 3
Day 1: 1st Session
IND vs BAN Live Score: Shanto Struggles against Siraj
Siraj consistently challenges Shanto with good-length deliveries, inducing edges and movement off the pitch. Despite some close calls and risky shots, Shanto manages a streaky four past gully while defending the rest cautiously.
Live Score BAN 46/2 (16.2) CRR: 2.82
Day 1: 1st Session
IND vs BAN Live Score: Another Wicket For Akash Deep
Shadman Islam is dismissed LBW after a successful review by Akash Deep, who confidently appealed when the umpire initially gave it not out. The ball angled in and struck Shadman on the pad, with the review confirming it was hitting leg stump.
Live Score BAN 33/2 (12.4) CRR: 2.61
Day 1: 1st Session
IND vs BAN Live Score: Akash Deep Draws First Blood
Zakir Hasan is dismissed for a duck after Jaiswal takes a stunning catch off Akash Deep's bowling, confirmed after an umpire review.
Live Score
BAN 26/1 (8.3) CRR: 3.06
Day 1: 1st Session
IND vs BAN Live Score: India Need Wickets Upfront
Siraj bowls a tight over to Shadman Islam, delivering a mix of good length and fuller balls, with Shadman successfully defending most but edging one for a streaky four past Jaiswal. Despite a couple of close calls, Shadman remains solid, showing good technique against Siraj's pace.
Live Score BAN 12/0 (4.2) CRR: 2.77
Day 1: 1st Session
IND vs BAN Live Score: Bumrah Starts The Attack
Bumrah opens the attack against Zakir Hasan, delivering a series of unplayable balls, with one straying down leg for four byes while others are defended or miss the edge. Zakir Hasan faces Bumrah’s pace and swing, struggling to connect but showing solid defense against the fast bowler.
Live Score BAN 4/0 (1) CRR: 4
Day 1: 1st Session
IND vs BAN Live Score: Revised Session Timings
The match schedule includes three sessions: the first from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM, lunch from 12:30 PM to 1:10 PM, the second session from 1:10 PM to 3:10 PM, tea from 3:10 PM to 3:30 PM, and the third session from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM, with an option for an extra 30 minutes.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Playing XIs For Both Teams
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed
IND vs BAN Live Score: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Najmul Hossain Shanto: Happy to bat first, we wanted to bat anyway. As a batter if we get a start we have to score well. Hope our batters can score big today. Looks like a good wicket to bat on. New ball batting will be key though. Two changes. Nahid and Taskin aren't playing. Taijul and Khaled are in.
Rohit Sharma: We are going to bowl first. The pitch seems a bit soft, so we have to make early inroads and we want our three seamers to make use of it. We didn't start well with the bat in the first game, but we found a way to score and the bowlers did the job. I expect no different here, we will be challenged but we have the experience. Same team.
IND vs BAN Live Score: India Win Toss, Opt To Field First
Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against Bangladesh in the 2nd Test match at the Green Park, Kanpur on Friday.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Toss At 10
The toss is scheduled for 10:00 AM with play starting at 10:30 AM, as umpires Chris Brown and Richard Kettleborough inspect the field, noting a damp patch near the boundary, while Indian players begin their warm-ups.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Pitch Report
The overcast conditions on a black soil pitch, known for being slow and low, typically favour high run-scoring in the first innings while providing some movement for bowlers due to the straw-coloured grass.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Out Field
The weather is uncertain with rain forecasted for the first half of the game, but the outfield is well-protected and a pitch inspection is scheduled for 09:30.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Shakib Al Hasan Cleared for Selection
Bangladesh’s star all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, is eligible for selection for the second Test. His experience could offer the much-needed balance to Bangladesh's lineup as they seek redemption.
IND vs BAN Live Score: All Eyes on Kuldeep Yadav’s Selection
India's assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar, hinted that Kuldeep Yadav's selection will depend on the conditions in Kanpur. The team is still uncertain about the nature of the pitch and will decide based on match-day conditions.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Rishabh Pant’s Stunning Return to Test Cricket
Making a comeback after a life-threatening accident in 2022, Pant has become the highest run-scorer of the series with 148 runs in the Chennai Test. His form will be vital for India’s batting lineup.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Ashwin Leads the Bowling Charge
Ravichandran Ashwin has emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the series with six dismissals. His stellar performance in Chennai, particularly during Bangladesh’s second innings, will be crucial in Kanpur.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh Still Searching for First Test Win Against India
Out of 14 Test matches between the two nations, India has won 12, while two have been drawn. Bangladesh is yet to secure their maiden Test victory over their neighbors.
IND vs BAN Live Score: Rohit Sharma’s India Looks to Seal Series Win
After an emphatic 280-run victory in Chennai, India will aim to whitewash Bangladesh in the two-match Test series. Rohit Sharma's leadership has been pivotal to India's dominance so far.
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1 Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Day 1 for the second Test between India and Bangladesh taking place in Kanpur, We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture.
