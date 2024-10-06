LIVE | IND Vs PAK, Womens T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND Look For Win Against Pakistan
IND-W Vs PAK-W Live Cricket Score: The India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group A match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Sunday, October 6, 2024.
Trending Photos
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian women’s cricket team started their T20 World Cup 2024 run on a bad note as they got outplayed by New Zealand in their opening game. The Indian women’s cricket team under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur will face arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 6) in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.
Pakistan on the other hand, won their first game against Sri Lanka by 31 runs. They will look to continue their winning momentum when they face India on Sunday. As per the Indian team, they are placed at the bottom of their group in the T20 World Cup as Pakistan sits two spots above them in third.
Follow IND Vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates Here
India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Live Streaming
Fans can livestream the India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group A match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Hello
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Stay Tuned for all the match-related updates here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.