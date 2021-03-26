India vs England 2nd ODI Live Updates: England win toss, India will bat first

Virat Kohli and Team India will look to complete a hat-trick of series wins across different formats with a win over England in the second ODI on Friday (March 26). India are leading the three-match series 1-0 after their 66-run win in the first ODI. The hosts won the four-match Test series 3-1 and the five-match T20 series 3-2.

Both sides are facing injury issues after the first ODI of the series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune. Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the series and even the upcoming Indian Premier League after dislocating his shoulder, for which he will need to undergo surgery. England ODI captain Eoin Morgan is also out of the series after splitting his webbing while Sam Billings also injured his collar bone.

For India, Rishabh Pant returns to the ODI team replacing Iyer while Jos Buttler will be leading the England team in the last two ODIs in Morgan's absence. England hand ODI debut to all-rounder Liam Livingstone while Dawid Malan and Reece Topley have replaced Sam Billings and Mark Wood.

