हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs England 2nd ODI Live Updates: England win toss, India will bat first

Team India went 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series with a 66-run win over England in the opening game on Tuesday (March 23).

Last Updated: Friday, March 26, 2021 - 13:48
Comments |
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (left) with England captain Jos Buttler ahead of the toss in the second ODI in Pune. (Photo: BCCI)

Virat Kohli and Team India will look to complete a hat-trick of series wins across different formats with a win over England in the second ODI on Friday (March 26). India are leading the three-match series 1-0 after their 66-run win in the first ODI. The hosts won the four-match Test series 3-1 and the five-match T20 series 3-2.

Both sides are facing injury issues after the first ODI of the series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune. Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the series and even the upcoming Indian Premier League after dislocating his shoulder, for which he will need to undergo surgery. England ODI captain Eoin Morgan is also out of the series after splitting his webbing while Sam Billings also injured his collar bone.

For India, Rishabh Pant returns to the ODI team replacing Iyer while Jos Buttler will be leading the England team in the last two ODIs in Morgan's absence. England hand ODI debut to all-rounder Liam Livingstone while Dawid Malan and Reece Topley have replaced Sam Billings and Mark Wood.

You can catch all the live updates of the second ODI between India and England on zeenews.india.com.

26 March 2021, 13:38 PM

Shikhar Dhawan off and running

Shikhar Dhawan, who scoring 98 in first ODI, is off the mark with firm drive through covers for three. India are 4/0 after the first over.

26 March 2021, 13:19 PM

Mark Wood rested

England paceman Mark Wood, who bowled with impressive pace in the T20 series as well as the first ODI, has been 'rested' for the second ODI, according to the England team management.

26 March 2021, 13:15 PM

Check the Playing XI of both India and England

Here are the Playing XIs for the second ODI...

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

26 March 2021, 13:05 PM

Rishabh Pant replaces Shreyas Iyer

In-form wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant will replace Shreyas Iyer while Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley and Dawid Malan will replace Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings and Mark Wood.

26 March 2021, 13:01 PM

Jos Buttler has won the toss, England will bowl again

Stand-in England skipper Jos Buttler has won the toss and England will bowl first again

26 March 2021, 12:51 PM

Liam Livingstone make ODI debut

Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone will make his ODI debut for England in the second one-dayer against India at Pune

26 March 2021, 12:43 PM

Surya Kumar Yadav to make ODI debut?

With Shreyas Iyer ruled of the rest of the series with a dislocated shoulder, India will probably hand an ODI debut to Mumbai batsman Surya Kumar Yadav.

26 March 2021, 12:41 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of 2nd ODI between India and England which will get underway at Pune from 130pm.

Must Watch

PT4M33S

PM Modi Bangladesh Visit: PM Modi arrives at War Memorial in Savar, Dhaka