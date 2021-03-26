India vs England 2nd ODI Live Updates: England win toss, India will bat first

26 March 2021, 13:38 PM
Shikhar Dhawan off and running
Shikhar Dhawan, who scoring 98 in first ODI, is off the mark with firm drive through covers for three. India are 4/0 after the first over.
26 March 2021, 13:19 PM
Mark Wood rested
England paceman Mark Wood, who bowled with impressive pace in the T20 series as well as the first ODI, has been 'rested' for the second ODI, according to the England team management.
26 March 2021, 13:15 PM
Check the Playing XI of both India and England
Here are the Playing XIs for the second ODI...
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.
26 March 2021, 13:05 PM
Rishabh Pant replaces Shreyas Iyer
In-form wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant will replace Shreyas Iyer while Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley and Dawid Malan will replace Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings and Mark Wood.
26 March 2021, 13:01 PM
Jos Buttler has won the toss, England will bowl again
Stand-in England skipper Jos Buttler has won the toss and England will bowl first again
26 March 2021, 12:51 PM
Liam Livingstone make ODI debut
Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone will make his ODI debut for England in the second one-dayer against India at Pune
26 March 2021, 12:43 PM
Surya Kumar Yadav to make ODI debut?
With Shreyas Iyer ruled of the rest of the series with a dislocated shoulder, India will probably hand an ODI debut to Mumbai batsman Surya Kumar Yadav.
26 March 2021, 12:41 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of 2nd ODI between India and England which will get underway at Pune from 130pm.