India vs West Indies 1st ODI Highlights and scorecard: India win by six wickets

The Rohit Sharma-era of leadership is here with the right-handed batter getting ready to don the captaincy hat in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, beginning Sunday (February 6). Team India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

Rohit was supposed to lead the side in the ODIs against South Africa, but a hamstring issue ruled him out. However, he has regained fitness and is ready to lead Team India. When India takes the field on Sunday, it will become the first international team to play 1000 ODIs. Currently, at 999 matches, India accounts for 518 wins and 431 losses.

On Thursday, the BCCI had confirmed that Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for COVID-19 and hence will miss the ODI series. Mayank Agarwal was drafted into the squad and he could be seen opening the batting alongside Rohit Sharma.

Kuldeep Yadav is also back in the squad and it would be interesting to see whether the team management gives him a chance alongside Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI.

