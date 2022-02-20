India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Highlights: India win, complete 3-0 clean sweep

20 February 2022, 23:15 PM That's that from us for today. India, a total opposite of how they looked in South Africa not so long ago. Yes, the home conditions and the regular captain were a huge factor but kudos to the team for showing great intent in both the formats. Windies have a lot of things to ponder upon, especially their bowling in the shortest format of the game. Bye for now, and see you again when the SL tour of India kicks off. Till then, take care and good bye.

20 February 2022, 22:55 PM A tough tour for the West Indians. They have failed to win a single game on this tour. India blanked them 3-0 in the ODIs and now they have been run over by the home team in T20s as well. A big, big high for Rohit Sharma, on the other hand. He has been exceptional as a leader and decision maker. In Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar, Harshal and Bishnoi, India have found some T20 gems and starts for the future.

20 February 2022, 22:54 PM India win 3rd T20 and make a 3-0 clean sweep over West Indies.

20 February 2022, 22:44 PM West Indies lose their ninth wicket. Drakes gone for 4. Thakur with the wicket, another good catch by Rohit. Windies need 19 off last 3.

20 February 2022, 22:42 PM West Indies require 23 off just 6 balls. Can someone do a Carlos Brathwaite here for them again?

20 February 2022, 22:38 PM Harshal gets the big wicket of dangerman Shephard. Rohit takes a good high catch. India now favourites to win from here. West Indies need 27 runs in 7 balls, with 2 wickets in hand.



20 February 2022, 22:33 PM Shephard is key here for West Indies. West Indies need 31 runs in 12 balls. This is going to the wire.



20 February 2022, 22:25 PM Ishan Kishan takes a stunner, a running catch, brilliant catch this. Pooran's innings comes to an end. Seventh wicket gone. 61 for Pooran. West Indies need 37 runs in 17 balls



20 February 2022, 22:10 PM FIFTY for Nicholas Pooran, a fine knock. He and Shephard are key here. Their partnership needs to be broken, from India's point of view. West Indies need 51 runs in 24 balls

20 February 2022, 20:25 PM Pooran last hope for West Indies as he is fighting it out in the middle despite losing partners at the other end. WI need 77 off 42 balls

20 February 2022, 21:54 PM Holder GONE! Caught by Shreyas Iyer at longoff, Holder looking to attack Venkatesh Iyer but gets caught, second wicket for Venkatesh Iyer. WI-98/5 (11)

20 February 2022, 21:47 PM 10 overs gone. India slowing down the West Indies with two big wickets of Pollard and Powell. WI-87/4 Holder 2 (4) & Pooran 36 (26)

20 February 2022, 21:44 PM GONE! Pollard caught by Bishnoi Bowled by Venkatesh Iyer. West Indies departs for 5 runs off 7 balls. WI-83/4 (9)

20 February 2022, 21:37 PM WI-77/3, 8 overs completed skipper Pollard joins Pooran at the crease. Good over by leg spinner Bishnoi.

20 February 2022, 21:32 PM Powell GONE! Harshal Patel gets his man, Excellent catch from Shardul Thakur, Powell again struggling with the pull shot. WI-73/3 (6.5)

20 February 2022, 21:23 PM WI-60/2 (5), West Indies looking very dangerous now with Pooran and Powell getting their rhythm, India need a wicket now. Powell 23 (10) & Pooran 20 (11)

20 February 2022, 21:19 PM SIX and FOUR. Shardul Thakur's first two balls of the over gone for 10 runs. Powell punishing Thakur. WI-53/2 (4.2), Pooran 20 (11) & Powell 16 (7)

20 February 2022, 21:15 PM WI- /2 (4), Powell 6 (4) & Pooran 20 (11), looking good for the West Indies, India need to bowl tighter after Deepak Chahar being subbed off due to injury.

20 February 2022, 21:13 PM SIX! Powell flicks it over midwicket for a maximum, Venkatesh Iyer smacked for a six. WI-32/2 (3)

20 February 2022, 21:08 PM WICKET! Hope gone for 8 off 4 balls, Deepak Chahar getting the swing and getting a nick of Hope's bat. WI-26/2 (2.4)

20 February 2022, 21:07 PM 2.2- FOUR! Deepak Chahar gets smacked for back to back boundaries from Hope.

20 February 2022, 21:04 PM WI-18/1 (2), Good over for West Indies 11 runs off it. Avesh Khan will look to bowl his next over better. Hope 4 (1) & Pooran 11 (7)

20 February 2022, 21:00 PM 1.1- FOUR! Avesh Khan welcomed to international cricket with boundary. WI-11/1 (1.1)

20 February 2022, 20:57 PM 0.5- WI-6/1, India off to a flying start, Mayers gone for 6 (5) C Ishan B Deepak Chahar. What an over by the youngster Chahar.

20 February 2022, 20:45 PM 20 overs completed. Suryakumar Yadav gets caught on the last ball, Venkatesh Iyer & Surya getting India to 184 slamming the West Indies attack brutually, they left nothing in the tank. India-184/5, Venkatesh Iyer 35 (19) & Surya 65 (31)

20 February 2022, 20:35 PM FIFTY UP for Surya with a SIX. Great innings by the right-hander, 50 runs off just 28 balls.

20 February 2022, 20:30 PM Iyer ends the 19th with a FOUR. 21 runs off that last one. India-163/4 Surya 46 (26) & Iyer 34 (18)

20 February 2022, 20:28 PM 18.2- SIX! What a shot by Surya, hits a maximum over 3rd man, using his wrist to his potential, what a shot by Suryakumar Yadav. India-150/4

20 February 2022, 20:27 PM India-142/4 (18), Surya and V Iyer continue to smack West Indies bowling attack. 10 runs from the 18th. Surya 37 (23) & Iyer 26 (15)

20 February 2022, 20:20 PM India-132/4 (17), 17 overs gone and 2 big overs for India, as they score 34 runs from the last 2. Suryakumar and Iyer looking dangerous now. Surya 36 (21) & Iyer 19 (11)

20 February 2022, 20:16 PM 16.3- SIX! Pulled away from Venkatesh Iyer for a maximum. What a free flowing innings so far from the left-hander. India-127/4

20 February 2022, 20:13 PM India-114/4, 16 overs gone, Iyer and Suryakumar taking charge, 17 runs from that over, biggest of the innings so far.

20 February 2022, 20:11 PM 15.3-FOUR! Venkatesh Iyer gets going now, beautiful cover drive by the youngster for a boundary. India-110/4

20 February 2022, 20:09 PM 15.1- Drakes to Suryakumar Yadav. SIX! What a shot by Surya, scoops the pacer for a maximum using his pace. India-104/4 (15.1), Suryakumar Yadav 30 (18) & Venkatesh Iyer 2 (3)

20 February 2022, 20:04 PM India-98/4 (15), Good over for the West Indies, just 5 runs from it. Suryakumar Yadav 24 (17) & Venkatesh Iyer 2 (3)

20 February 2022, 20:02 PM 14 overs gone, Excellent over from Dominic Drakes. Venkatesh Iyer walks in at no.6. India-93/4 (14)

20 February 2022, 19:58 PM 13.5- Drakes to Rohit, BOWLED HIM! Captain Rohit Sharma departs for 7 runs off 14. India-93/3 (13.5)

20 February 2022, 19:56 PM 12.1- Walsh to Suryakumar Yadav. SIX! Yadav slog sweeps a massive shot for a maximum. India-90/3, after 13 overs. 9 runs from that over.

20 February 2022, 19:46 PM 12 over gone. Rohit Sharma 5(10) and Suryakumar Yadav 11(7), Tricky situation for India as new two batters at crease. India- 81/3

20 February 2022, 19:44 PM India- 68/3 after 10 overs, Suryakumar Yadav walks in at number 5.

20 February 2022, 19:39 PM 9.4- Roston Chase to Ishan kishan. BOWLED HIM! Kishan's long run of incomplete innings continues.., he was looking good today but is now bowled infront of his captain. India- 66/3

20 February 2022, 19:37 PM 8.3- Iyer GONE! Tries to take on the leg-spinner but fails. Caught by Holder bowled by Walsh. Skipper Rohit Sharma walks in at number 4. India-63/2

20 February 2022, 19:31 PM India-61/1, Ishan Kishan 32 (27) and Shreyas Iyer 25 (12) are looking comfortable.

20 February 2022, 19:27 PM India-51/1 (7 overs), Ishan Kishan looking on song, Iyer also playing a good supporting role. Kishan 30 (25), Iyer 17 (10)

20 February 2022, 19:23 PM 6 runs from the 6th overs. End of power play. India-43/1, Iyer and Kishan at the crease.

20 February 2022, 19:20 PM India- 37/1 after 5 overs. Iyer 13 (6) & Kishan 17 (16), India looking good now after the early blow of Gaikwad.

20 February 2022, 19:15 PM 4 overs completed. Iyer and Kishan taking charge now. India- 27/1

20 February 2022, 19:12 PM 3.0- FOUR! Holder to Iyer, smacked away to long off for a boundary. India-15/1

20 February 2022, 19:11 PM GONE! Gaikwad caught at 3rd man, leading edge from the right-hand batter. India-10/1, Gaikwad gone for 4 off 8 balls