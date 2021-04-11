हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Live Score updates: Sunrisers win toss, opt to field

IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Live Score Streaming Updates: For KKR, all eyes will be on Andre Russell, who had a moderate outing in the previous edition held in UAE, will look to make ammends and help his side attain glory in this campaign. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 11, 2021 - 19:49
Comments |
IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Live Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL/File Photo)

IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Live Score Streaming Updates: Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders will look to get off to a strong start in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chepauk on Sunday. Both the teams are playing their first match and would take this opportunity to leave a strong message for the other franchises.  

FOLLOW | SRH vs KKR: Ball by ball commentary

For KKR, all eyes will be on Andre Russell, who had a moderate outing in the previous edition held in UAE, will look to make ammends and help his side attain glory in this campaign. Apart from Russell, KKR boast of a star studded line-up with young Shubman Gill leading the batting charge. 

Here are the LIVE SCORE updates from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: 

11 April 2021, 19:49 PM

Nitish Rana is on fire!

Nitish Rana is providing KKR with a great start at the moment as the batsman smashes Sandip Sharma for three consecutive fours. KKR: 33/0 (4 overs)  

11 April 2021, 19:35 PM

Here we go!

Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana lead the attack for Kolkata Knight Riders. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens the bowling for SRH as four runs come off the first over. 

 

11 April 2021, 19:20 PM

Harbhajan singh returns to action!

This is Harbhajan Singh's first professional match since IPL 2019 final, which took place on May 12. 

11 April 2021, 19:08 PM

PLAYING XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma 

11 April 2021, 19:02 PM

Toss!

Sunrisers win toss, opt to field.  

11 April 2021, 18:47 PM

Head-to-Head

11 April 2021, 18:39 PM

Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, which will take place in Chennai. 

Morgan-led KKR will look to strike a perfect balance when they open their IPL campaign against a consistent SRH on Sunday. 

One of the best in business in the white-ball format, Morgan took charge of an ordinary-looking KKR under Dinesh Karthik midway into the last season held in the UAE. Running against time, Morgan-led side finished on same points with SRH and RCB, but the two teams advanced on better run-rate as KKR missed the playoffs for the second time in succession. 

In his first stint as full time captain, all eyes would be on the ODI World Cup-winning England skipper who will look to transform the misfiring army of cricketers and bring back the glorious days of two-time IPL champions.

Stay tuned for more updates! 

