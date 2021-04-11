IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Live Score updates: Sunrisers win toss, opt to field

Nitish Rana is providing KKR with a great start at the moment as the batsman smashes Sandip Sharma for three consecutive fours. KKR: 33/0 (4 overs)

Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana lead the attack for Kolkata Knight Riders. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens the bowling for SRH as four runs come off the first over.

This is Harbhajan Singh's first professional match since IPL 2019 final, which took place on May 12.

11 April 2021, 18:39 PM

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, which will take place in Chennai.

Morgan-led KKR will look to strike a perfect balance when they open their IPL campaign against a consistent SRH on Sunday.

One of the best in business in the white-ball format, Morgan took charge of an ordinary-looking KKR under Dinesh Karthik midway into the last season held in the UAE. Running against time, Morgan-led side finished on same points with SRH and RCB, but the two teams advanced on better run-rate as KKR missed the playoffs for the second time in succession.

In his first stint as full time captain, all eyes would be on the ODI World Cup-winning England skipper who will look to transform the misfiring army of cricketers and bring back the glorious days of two-time IPL champions.

