18 May 2022, 23:07 PM
LSG pull-off last ball thriller after de Kock's sensational hundred
Quinton de Kock struck a sensational hundred and shared a record opening stand with skipper K L Rahul as Lucknow Super Giants pipped Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs in a last-ball IPL thriller to seal their play-off spot on Wednesday.
De Kock gave a batting masterclass enroute to an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls as he and Rahul (68 not out off 51) fired LSG to 210 for no loss, the highest opening stand in IPL history.
18 May 2022, 23:27 PM
IPL 2022 POINTS TABLE
Kolkata are out, they are currently at 6th in the points table, with 12 points from 14 matches.
LSG are at No 2 and are certain to play the Qualifier 1. RR can still topple them but let's see.
18 May 2022, 23:22 PM
Stat Update
Two runs is the fewest victory margin for a team that scored 200+ batting first in IPL.
18 May 2022, 23:18 PM
What a game!
Lucknow have won this from the jaws of defear. Rinku Singh got out on the fifth ball of the last over and KKR still needed 3 off 1. Stonis cleaned up Umesn Yadav and won it for LSG to take them to playoffs.
KKR have been knocked out. But what gight fight they showed tonight.
18 May 2022, 22:52 PM
GONE!
Rinku Singh GONE for 40 off 15 balls caught by Evin Lewis bowled by Marcus Stoinis. GAME ON! LSG take a wicket in a crucial moment of the game. Momentum with LSG again as KKR lose Rinku.
KKR- 208/7 (19.5 Overs), Narine 21 (7)
KKR need 3 runs in 1 ball
18 May 2022, 22:48 PM
OUT!
Sam Billings 36 (24) stumped by Quinton De Kock bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. LSG with the momentum now as KKR go 5 down in their chase of 211 runs.
KKR- 142/5 (15.4 Overs), Russell 3 (8)
18 May 2022, 22:27 PM
Shreyas departs after scoring FIFTY
KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer departs for 50 off 29 balls caught by Deepak Hooda bowled by Marcus Stoinis. LSG with the momentum again KKR lose a big wicket.
KKR-132/4 (14 Overs), Billings 28 (20)
18 May 2022, 22:00 PM
KKR lose RANA but still STEADY
Kolkata Knight Riders lose Nitish Rana 42 (22) caught by Marcus Stoinis bowled by Gowthwam. Close contest now till Shreyas Iyer is in the middle for KKR.
KKR- 79/3 (9 Overs). Shreyas 28 (15)
18 May 2022, 21:48 PM
KKR RECOVER with Shreyas & Rana
Kolkata Knight Riders recover with Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana. LSG had a successful powerplay and KKR have recovered well.
KKR- 60/2 (6 Overs) Nitish 39 (18) & Shreyas 15 (6)
18 May 2022, 21:31 PM
KKR go 2 DOWN!
Lucknow Super Giants on top as Kolkata Knight Riders go 2 down in their chase of 211 runs. Venkatesh Iyer in the first over and Abhishek Tomar later inside the powerplay.
KKR- 31/2 (4 Overs), Nitish 25 (10)
18 May 2022, 21:29 PM
OUT!
HUGE BLOW to KKR! Venkatesh Iyer 0 (3) caught behind by Quinton De Kock bowled by Mohsin Khan. LSG ger the first breakthrough in the first over.
KKR- 4/1 (1 Overs), Nitish 4 (2) & Tomar 0 (0)
18 May 2022, 21:05 PM
LSG- 210/0 (20 Overs)
Lucknow Super Giants finish at 210 runs after 20 overs as KL Rahul 68 (51) and Quinton De Kock 140 (70) guide their team to a commanding total. KKR bowlers taken to the cleaners and they surely regret dropping De Kock inside the powerplay. Fact: This is the highest opening stand in the IPL.
Highest Opening Partnership in IPL
210 - de Kock/ Rahul Vs KKR*
185 - Bairstow/Warner Vs RCB
184* - Gambhir/Lynn Vs GL
183 - Agarwal/Rahul Vs RR
182 - Ruturaj/Conway Vs SRH
18 May 2022, 21:00 PM
IPL hundreds for de Kock
108 DC vs RCB Bengaluru 2016
101*LSG vs KKR Mumbai DYP 2022
18 May 2022, 20:56 PM
De Kock completes TON
Quinton De Kock completes his century in just 59 balls smashing 7 maximums with 6 boundaries. LSG on a roll tonight against KKR as they stand 163 runs for the first wicket.
LSG- 164/0 (18 Overs), De Kock 102 (60) & Rahul 61 (49)
18 May 2022, 20:49 PM
LSG on FIRE
Lucknow Super Giants on FIRE with KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock in the middle. KKR bowlers left clueless as both opening batters take them to the cleaners.
LSG- 149/0 (17 Overs), De Kock 89 (56) & Rahul 59 (47)
18 May 2022, 20:35 PM
Most 500+ run seasons in IPL:
6 D Warner
5 V Kohli/ S Dhawan/ KL Rahul
KL Rahul is the second player to do so in five successive editions after Warner who did so in six.
18 May 2022, 20:32 PM
KL Rahul completes FIFTY
LSG skipper completes his half-century in 41 balls, smashing 3 maximums and 2 boundaries. LSG stand a 111 runs partnership for the first wicket so far, KKR pay a huge price for dropping De Kock early in the innings.
LSG- 111/0 (14 Overs), De Kock 60 (44) & KL Rahul 50 (41)
18 May 2022, 20:22 PM
De Kock completes FIFTY
Quinton De Kock completes his half-century in jsut 36 balls as LSG eye a huge total batting first. So far it's been all KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock show as KKR bowlers struggle to take a wicket.
LSG- 97/0 (12 Overs), De Kock 50 (36) & Rahul 46 (37)
18 May 2022, 20:00 PM
KKR in TROUBLE
Kolkata Knight Riders in trouble as Lucknow Super Giants finish 10 overs with 83 runs on board without any loss of wicket. Dropping De Kock in the powerplay surely taking the toll off KKR now.
LSG- 83/0 (10 Overs), Rahul 41 (31) & De Kock 41 (30)
18 May 2022, 19:49 PM
Rahul and De Kock going STRONG
KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock going strong as Lucknow Super Giants eye a competitive total for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Spin-twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakarvarthy into the attack for KKR.
LSG- 44/0 (6 Overs), De Kock 27 (19) & KL Rahul 18 (18)
18 May 2022, 19:44 PM
LSG start STRONG!
Lucknow Super Giants start strong with skipper KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock. The right and left-hand combination looking dangerous for KKR, De Kock dropped by debutant Abhijeet Tomar on 3rd man.
LSG- 22/0 (3 Overs), KL Rahul 3 (6) & De Kock 19 (12)
18 May 2022, 19:02 PM
Teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
18 May 2022, 19:01 PM
Toss News!
KL Rahul wins toss and LSG will bat first.
18 May 2022, 18:47 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match 66 of IPL 2022 to be played betweek Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at DT Patl stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 18, on our LIVE blog here
