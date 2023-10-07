IND:10-3 (4) | IND Vs AUS ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India In Deep Trouble As They Go 3 Down
India Vs Australia (IND Vs AUS), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India need 200 runs to win against Australia.
ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023: Hosts Team India have began their campaign in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 against five-time world champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Pat Cunmins won the toss and elected to bat first. India are coming into the World Cup with a 2-1 series win over the same opponents last month apart from the victorious title run at the Asia Cup 2023 tournament in Sri Lanka.
This is India's first World Cup match at home since former captain and current Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni hit the famous six in 2011 and lift the 2011 World Cup title in Mumbai. India will go into this match possibly without in-form batter Shubman Gill, who is suffering from dengue. India might also opt to play home town boy - Ravichandran Ashwin - in a three-pronged spin attack on a track which might assist slow bowlers.
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: All eyes on Rahul
KL Rahul has been influential in the recent games but this is the World Cup. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will look to get things done now for Australia.
IND: 12/3 (5 Over)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: India 3 down
India 3 down with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the middle. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc continue the attack for Australia.
IND: 5/3 (3.3 Over)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: India in deep trouble
Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, they are gone and back to the pavilion. India with tremendous pressure at the moment. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the middle.
IND: 4/3 (2.2 Over)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Gone!
Ishan Kishan 0 (1) caught by Cameron Green by Mitchell Starc. India off to a horror start as Kishan departs early. Australia get the start they were looking for.
IND: 2/1 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: India need 200 runs to win
"I play for CSK so I know the conditions here, when I saw the pitch I thought I should get 2-3 wickets, luckily I got 3 wickets and am very happy," said Ravindra Jadeja after his performance.
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Australia bowled out
That's it! Australia are bowled out for 199 runs in 49.3 overs. Mitchell Starc 28 (35) is caught by Shreyas Iyer bowled by Mohammed Siraj. India now need 200 runs to win.
AUS: 199 (49.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023 Score: Last over
Last over left for Australia with Mitchell Starc on strike. Mohammed Siraj will bowl the last one.
AUS: 195/9 (49 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Starc on 18
Mitchell Starc is on 18 off 28 balls with a maximum so far. Zampa alongside him in the middle is on 6 off 19 balls.
AUS: 183/8 (48 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: All eyes on Starc
Mitchell Starc is in the middle and he is Australia's last hope at the moment to get to 200 runs on the board. Mohammed Siraj attacks the stumps for India now.
AUS: 183/8 (47 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: 4 overs left
Australia have four overs left with 175 runs on the board at the moment. Jasprit Bumrah is bowling is last over now.
AUS: 175/8 (46 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Australia eye 200
Australia eye a total of 200 runs on the board as Jasprit Bumrah strikes. He is coming in with some serious pace at the moment.
AUS: 170/8 (44.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Australia 8 down
Australia are 8 down now as India display a dominant bowling performance. Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa in the middle at the moment aiming to play full 50 overs.
AUS: 168/8 (43.5 Overs)
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: AUS 8 Down
Cummins departs, caught by Shreyas Iyer at long-on. Bumrah delivers a full ball on the stumps. Cummins attempts a lofted shot, but it lacks the necessary elevation. Cummins falls for 15 runs from 24 balls, including 1 four and 1 six.
LIVE Score AUS 165/8 (42.2) CRR: 3.9
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Jadeja Here To Bowl His Last 2
Jadeja's over sees Cummins earn four leg byes off the last ball. Cummins tries to go for big shots but ends up with defensive strokes. Jadeja beats Cummins' outside edge with a turning delivery.
LIVE Score AUS 164/7 (42) CRR: 3.9
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Bumrah Back Into The Attack
In Bumrah's over, Cummins scores 1 run with a shot to deep mid-wicket and adds 2 runs with a lofted shot just over mid-wicket's outstretched hand. He survives an lbw appeal, and Starc scores 1 run with a thick outside-edge.
LIVE Score AUS 160/7 (41) CRR: 3.9
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Big Over For AUS
Kuldeep Yadav's over sees a boundary by Cummins to third man and a spectacular six with a powerful pull shot over mid-wicket. Starc adds singles, and Rohit at slip gets hit on the left foot by a tough chance.
LIVE Score AUS 156/7 (40) CRR: 3.9
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: India Dominate Australia
Ashwin maintains the pressure. Cummins and Starc manage to add singles, with Cummins playing a premeditated lap shot. Starc's drive off a tossed-up delivery goes off the thick outer half of the bat, and Kohli cuts it off.
LIVE Score AUS 145/7 (39) CRR: 3.72
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Tight Over By Kuldeep
Kuldeep Yadav bowls a tight over. Starc gets 1 run with a risky aerial drive. Cummins adds 1 run with a pull shot. Cummins faces a few challenging deliveries, including a close call for an edge.
LIVE Score AUS 142/7 (38) CRR: 3.74
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: R Ashwin Strikes
Ashwin claims the wicket of Green, caught by Hardik Pandya! Australia faces significant trouble as Green departs. Ashwin delivers a nondescript delivery, a flat delivery with good length and outside off. Green fails to control his cut shot, and it goes straight to Pandya at backward point. Green is out for 8 runs from 20 balls.
LIVE Score AUS 140/7 (36.2) CRR: 3.85
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Kuldeep Yadav Strikes Again
Kuldeep Yadav strikes, dismissing Maxwell bowled! The decision to reintroduce Kuldeep proves fruitful. A speedy leg-break catches Maxwell off guard, and he attempts an ill-advised pull shot. Unfortunately, he misses, and the ball crashes into the leg-stump. Maxwell departs for 15 runs from 25 balls with one boundary, leaving Rohit Sharma to celebrate with a smile.
LIVE Score AUS 140/6 (35.5) CRR: 3.91
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Ashwin Back Into The Attack
Ashwin bowls a mix of deliveries. Maxwell gets a run driving to long-on and changes his bat. Green adds 2 runs with an inside-edge to mid-wicket and a defensive stroke.
LIVE Score AUS 138/5 (35) CRR: 3.94
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Quick Over By Jadeja
Jadeja bowls a tight over. Maxwell misses a flick, then gets a single driving to sweeper cover. Green adds two runs with a drive and a punch to sweeper cover. Jadeja keeps it tight.
LIVE Score AUS 134/5 (34) CRR: 3.94
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Tight Over By Bumrah
Bumrah produces a superb delivery that leaves Maxwell frustrated as he attempts to run it down but misses. The following ball is defended by Maxwell. Green gains a single despite a fumble from Shreyas at mid-off. Bumrah maintains pressure with short of length deliveries, and one keeps low and beats Green's bat.
LIVE Score AUS 131/5 (33) CRR: 3.97
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Maxwell Vs Jadeja
Jadeja delivers a no-run ball to Maxwell, who then breaks free with a boundary, making room to flat-bat it wide of sweeper cover. Green adds 1 run each to long-off and backward square leg, while Maxwell flicks for another run. Green drives for a run with an open face to backward point.
LIVE Score AUS 130/5 (32) CRR: 4.06
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Bumrah Back Into The Attack
Bumrah returns to the attack. Maxwell gets 2 runs with a flick. He misses a low full-toss, then defends an off-cutter. There's a wide down leg-side. Maxwell drives to cover, and another wide is called for a short delivery. Maxwell blocks a good length ball.
LIVE Score AUS 123/5 (31) CRR: 3.97
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Jadeja Takes 2nd Wicket of The Over
Jadeja claims another wicket, Carey dismissed lbw! Australia faces a crisis with two quick wickets. Carey hesitated on the review, and time elapsed, forcing him to depart. The delivery is stump-to-stump, full on middle and leg. Carey's bat gets tangled awkwardly with the front pad while attempting to work it around the corner. The ball hits the pad and turns in to strike the pad, sending Carey back to the pavilion for a duck (0 off 2 balls).
LIVE Score AUS 119/5 (29.4) CRR: 4.01
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Jadeja Claim Another Wicket
Jadeja dismisses Labuschagne, caught by Rahul! A clear edge, and the review goes in vain. The ball is full, just outside off, tempting Labuschagne into a big slogsweep as he kneels down. Labuschagne departs for 27 (41) with one boundary.
LIVE Score AUS 119/4 (29.2) CRR: 4.06
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: 10 Overs Since AUS Hit A Boundary
Labuschagne takes a risky shot, gaining 2 runs. Hardik is the acting captain and sets the field slowly. Kuldeep Yadav bowls, Maxwell gets 1 run, and Labuschagne 1 run.
LIVE Score AUS 118/3 (29) CRR: 4.07
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Smith Departs
Jadeja makes a stunning comeback after a break with an unplayable delivery that beats Smith's forward defence. The ball drifts in towards the leg-stump, then sharply turns to clip the off-stump's top. Smith is out for 46 off 71 balls.
LIVE Score AUS 110/3 (27.1) CRR: 4.05
Australia opt to bat
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Jadeja comes in
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack for India now. Australia will eye 250 runs plus on the board for sure on this pitch.
AUS: 110/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2023 WC Score: 24 overs left
It is difficult wicket to bat on by the looks of precaution shown by the Australian batters so far. Hopefully, the chase will be easy for India with the due factor playing a part.
AUS: 104/2 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Australia cross 100 runs mark
Australia have crossed the 100 runs mark at Chepauk with Smith and Labuschagne in the middle. This contest will go right down to the wire today.
AUS: 102/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Siraj eyes wicket
Mohammed Siraj has bowled four overs so far and has not got any wicket until now. He is looking for his first one today at Chepauk.
AUS: 98/2 (24 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Smith nears fifty
Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith batting with safety in the middle. Australia will eye at least 280 runs on the board.
AUS: 93/2 (23 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Siraj replaces Kuldeep
Rohit Sharma brings back pace in the middle in Chepauk as Mohammed Siraj replaces Kuldeep Yadav. It will be interesting to see whether Smith takes charge against the pacer or not.
AUS: 89/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Jadeja comes in
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack for India now with Kuldeep Yadav in the middle. Smith looks in good rhythm today, he can surely score big.
AUS: 88/2 (21 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 Score: India eye wickets
India eye wickets with spin twins Ashwin and Kuldeep. Meanwhile, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle taking the safe approach.
AUS: 77/2 (19 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Labuschagne comes in
Marnus Labuschagne comes in at number 4 for Australia. India still search for wickets with Ashwin and Kuldeep.
AUS: 76/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Gone!
David Warner 41 (52) caught & bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Australia lose their second wicket as India gain some momentum now.
AUS: 74/2 (17 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup Score: Australia in control
Australia are in control of this contest with Steve Smith and David Warner batting brilliantly in the middle. Kuldeep and Ashwin continue attack for India.
AUS: 73/1 (16 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup Score: Drinks break
Drinks break for both teams, it is hot out there at the Chepauk Stadium. Hardik Pandya has got some treatment to his finger, hopefully he will bowl again.
AUS: 71/1 (15 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup Score: IND desperate for wickets
India are desperate for wickets at the moment as Australia batters look in terrific rhythm in the middle.
AUS: 66/1 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Spin twins
R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav into the attack now for India. Australia in a comfortable position with Smith and Warner in the middle set.
AUS: 59/1 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Kuldeep comes in
Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack. Many believed that Kuldeep will be the trumph card for India in this tournament.
AUS: 54/1 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Partnership of 50 completed
Smith and Warner have completed their partnership of 50 runs in the middle after losing Mitchell Marsh early in the innings. R Ashwin and Hardik Pandya continue the attack for India.
AUS: 51/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Pandya back into attack
Hardik Pandya comes back into the attack again. Australia once again will look to attack the all-rounder as Smith and Warner have taken the charge against him every time he has come to bowl.
AUS: 43/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Danger bell for India
It is a sign of trouble for India as Smith and Warner look in a rhythm to score big. Ravichandran Ashwin has been brought to find a wicket as soon as possible.
AUS: 32/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup Score: Rohit brings in Ashwin
Rohit Sharma brings in R Ashwin to attack the stumps now with Steve Smith and David Warner settled in the middle.
AUS: 32/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup Score: Expensive over
Hardik Pandya gets smashed for three boundaries in that over. Australia steady now with Warner and Smith in the middle.
AUS: 29/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Pandya gets hit
Pandya tried to stop a straight drive from Warner but it eventually went for four. However, he has injured his right hand in the process.
AUS: 20/1 (6.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup Score: Maiden over
A maiden over from Mohammed Siraj. India still hunting for wickets as Warner and Smith take the slow and steady approach in the middle.
AUS: 16/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup Score: India eye wickets
India eye wickets as Steve Smith looks in fine touch in the middle. He has a couple of boundaries with two beautiful cricket shots.
AUS: 16/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup Score: Smith comes in
Steve Smith has walked in at number 3 and he has got a boundary off Siraj with a classy on-drive between midwicket and square-leg.
AUS: 11/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Gone!
Jasprit Bumrah strikes early as Mitchell Marsh departs. A stunning catch by Virat Kohli to start India's World Cup campaign on a roll. Momentum with India now.
AUS: 6/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Room provided to Warner
Mohammed Siraj provides some room to David Warner on the first delivery of the second over and the Aussie opener punishes it with a sharp cut-shot.
AUS: 5/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Good start
Jasprit Bumrah with a tight first over for Team India. Marsh and Warner looking to settle in the middle taking a good look at the conditions.
AUS: 1/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Match begins
Here we go! Australia openers Mitchell Marsh and David Warner open the batting. Jasprit Bumrah attacks the stumps for Team India with the new ball.
AUS: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Match to begin soon
We are just moments away from the India vs Australia match to begin at the Chepauk Stadium. The hosts nation must be feeling the pressure with so much on the table.
LIVE AUS vs IND World Cup 2023: Playing 11s
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Toss Report
Australia captain Pat Cummins wins the toss and elects to bat first at the Chepauk Stadium against Team India.
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Chepauk all set
The Chepauk Stadium is set to host the India vs Australia clash. Both captains will be coming out for the toss in ten minutes now.
Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs Australia Clash Due To THIS Reason
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Gill ruled out
Star batter Shubman Gill will not take part in the India vs Australia clash of the World Cup 2023. Gill fell sick a week before the major tournament.
Shubman Gill ruled out of the match against Australia. [Star Sports] pic.twitter.com/F55sMe5G7h
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 8, 2023
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Toss to take place at 130
The toss will take place at 1:30 PM (IST) for the clash between India and Australia. Captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins will be coming out shortly at the Chepauk Stadium.
IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Ashwin in the mood
Ravichandran Ashwin had an intense training session with the bat ahead of the India vs Australia clash set to take place at Chepauk.
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Ashwin to play?
R Ashwin was seen smoking some massive strokes yesterday in the nets ahead of India's clash against Australia. Will he make it in the playing 11 today? Rohit Sharma will be keen to get him on the pitch at the Chepauk pitch.
LIVE India vs Australia, CWC 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Rohit Sharma or David Warner? Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? Jasprit Bumrah or Pat Cummins? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
LIVE Updates IND vs AUS, Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia hold edge in overall head-to-head
India and Australia have met each other 149 times in ODIs with the Asian side winning on 56 occasions and the Aussies on 83. Ten matches have ended up with no result. Can India overturn the deficit and stun Australia in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Chennai today?
LIVE India vs Australia, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma aims for Chris Gayle's record
Team India captain Rohit Sharma (551) needs three sixes to surpass Chris Gayle (553) and become the batter with the most maximums in international cricket. Can Rohit achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia in Chennai on Sunday?
LIVE Updates IND vs AUS, Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya has edge over Steve Smith
Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has dismissed Steve Smith five times in 75 balls bowled at former Australian captain in ODI cricket. Hardik will be expected to operate first-change in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Chennai on Sunday. Can Hardik continue his dominance over Steve Smith?
LIVE India vs Australia, CWC 2023: Check Livestreaming details
Team India will take on Australia in their opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
LIVE Updates IND vs AUS, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma eyes sixes record
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma (292) needs eight sixes to complete 300 maximums in ODIs. Can Rohit Sharma achieve this feat in their opening game of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai today?
LIVE India vs Australia, CWC 2023: All even between India and Australia in recent games
India and Australia have met 12 times in ODIs since the end of the 2019 World Cup and won six games each. India won the three-match ODI series against Australia recently 2-1. Can India get an edge over Australia with a win in their ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Chennai on Sunday?
Live Updates IND vs AUS, Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia unbeaten in World Cup games in Chennai
The MA Chidambaram Stadium – home to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings IPL side – have hosted seven World Cup games till date. Australia have played three of them and won each time – they beat India by one run in a group-stage thriller and hammered Zimbabwe by 96 runs here in 1987 and then, in the quarter-finals of the 1996 edition, they chased down 287 to stun New Zealand. Can Team India defeat Australia for the first time in Chennai in a World Cup match today?
LIVE India vs Australia, CWC 2023: Adam Zampa injured while swimming in pool
Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been involved in a freak accident while swimming in the pool of the team hotel. Will Zampa be fit enough to play in Australia's ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 opener against India on Sunday?
Adam Zampa hurt himself while swimming with closed eyes, he crashed with swimming pool steps. pic.twitter.com/f3cxwdfnYL
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 7, 2023
IND vs AUS, Cricket World Cup 2023: Marcus Stoinis in race against time to recover
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is in race against time to recover for his team's first ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India in Chennai on Sunday as he is recovering from a hamstring injury. Cameron Green is likely to take Stoinis place in the line-up.
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Australia Playing XIs
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey/Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c)
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: India Playing XIs
India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Match Details
Match: India vs Australia, Match 5, World Cup 2023
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Date & Time: Sunday, October 8, 2:00 pm IST
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Pitch Report
This pitch typically remains dry and offers favourable conditions for spin bowlers. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, making batting more challenging in the second innings. Opting to win the toss and bat first is generally considered the ideal strategy on this ground.
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Head To Head
In the realm of One Day International (ODI) cricket, India and Australia have engaged in a grand total of 149 matches. Out of these encounters, India has emerged victorious in 56 instances, while Australia has claimed triumph in 83 matches.
Sum total of ODI matches played: 149
Number of ODI matches won by India: 56
Number of ODI matches won by Australia: 83
LIVE India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Weather Update
Chennai's weather has been a subject of conversation owing to its capricious nature. Although there were apprehensions about overcast skies and rain delays leading up to the India vs. Australia match, the current weather forecast suggests a day with a hazy sun and just an eight percent possibility of rain. Anticipated temperatures are in the range of 27-30 degrees Celsius, accompanied by partly cloudy skies.
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup: Rohit Sharma to lead
Rohit Sharma has a lof of people's hopes hanging on him as India get set to begin their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Australia who are always a tricky customer.
IND VS AUS World Cup: Australia's predicted 11
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green/Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
LIVE IND vs AUS: Rohit on leading India in World Cup
"I've said it many a times that it was always a dream to be part of the World Cup team. And then now to be part of the team and then the captain, I don't know how to describe that because it's a big deal for me." - Rohit Sharma on what it feels like to lead India in a ODI World Cup. Clearly, it means a lot to him and he will look to lift the trophy this year.
LIVE IND vs AUS Updates: Stoinis available or no?
Pat Cummins was asked about Marcus Stoinis' availability for the clash against India set to take place at the Chepauk Stadium.
IND vs AUS: Marcus Stoinis Fit To Play Against India? Pat Cummins Says THIS
LIVE IND vs AUS World Cup 2023: Tough test for both sides
Pat Cummins and co will play the hosts in their first game of the 2023 World Cup. Surely, it is not going to be easy for any of the teams to get the result in their favour tomorrow.
IND vs AUS, Cricket World Cup 2023: Will Shubman Gill play?
Team India captain Rohit Sharma remained non-committal on whether Shubman Gill will be able to play in India's ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai. "I mean obviously he is sick. I feel for him. But in terms of, you know, me being the human being first, I want him to get well, not the captain thinking, oh, I want Gill to play tomorrow. No, I want him to get well he you know he's a young guy he's got fit body so he'll recover he'll recover quick," Rohit Sharma said in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 match no. 5 in Chennai.