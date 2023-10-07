IND:10-3 (4) | IND Vs AUS ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India In Deep Trouble As They Go 3 Down

ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023: Hosts Team India have began their campaign in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 against five-time world champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Pat Cunmins won the toss and elected to bat first. India are coming into the World Cup with a 2-1 series win over the same opponents last month apart from the victorious title run at the Asia Cup 2023 tournament in Sri Lanka.

This is India's first World Cup match at home since former captain and current Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni hit the famous six in 2011 and lift the 2011 World Cup title in Mumbai. India will go into this match possibly without in-form batter Shubman Gill, who is suffering from dengue. India might also opt to play home town boy - Ravichandran Ashwin - in a three-pronged spin attack on a track which might assist slow bowlers.

