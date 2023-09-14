IND: 38-2 (8) | IND VS BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Tilak Varma Departs Early, India 2 Down
India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: After Rohit Sharma’s Team India won the toss and opted to bowl first, Bangladesh score 265 for 8 in 50 overs
Bangladesh put on 265 for 8 in 50 overs after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Shakib Al Hasan struck a fifty as well as Towhid Hridoy to take the team out of trouble. Nasum Ahmed and Mehadi Hasan played quickfire knocks to help Bangladesh finish the innings on a high. Team India have already booked their place in the Asia Cup 2023 Final while their next Super 4 opponents Bangladesh are flying back home early after back-to-back losses at the hands of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India and Bangladesh will be facing off in the final match of the Super 4 stage in an inconsequential contest at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.
Rohit Sharma’s side have rested a couple of players and possibly experiment with their playing 11 as suggested by bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on the eve of the match.
Review lost
KL Rahul was worried a little bit when Bangladesh reviewed the umpire's call. India in a tricky situation at the moment.
IND: 27/2 (7 Overs)
Six overs
KL Rahul is in the middle now with Shubman Gill and his team needs him again in a tricky situation. Will both batters get the job done?
IND: 24/2 (6 Overs)
India look to rebuild
India look to rebuild with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in the middle. Bangladesh coming in hard for wickets at the moment. Nasum Ahmed comes into the attack now.
IND: 23/2 (5 Overs)
Four!
KL Rahul smacks one past point for a boundary, what a shot that is from the India batter. Bangladesh hungry for wickets at the moment.
IND: 22/2 (4 Overs)
Tilak 2 down
Tilak Varma 5 (9) out bowled by Tanzim Hasan Sakib, this bowler is on fire at the moment. KL Rahul walks in now number 4 for India.
IND: 17/2 (3 Overs)
Gill in the groove
Shubman Gill with two boundaries in the second over, that must have taken away the pressure from the debutant Tilak Varma in the middle.
IND: 13/1 (2 Overs)
Gone!
Rohit Sharma 0 (2) caught Anamul bowled by Tanzim Hasan Sakib, a dream start for Bangladesh and now the debutant Tilak Varma comes in at number 3.
IND: 3/1 (0.4 Overs)
Bangladesh score 265/8 in 50 overs
Bangladesh finish well. Mehadi Hasan strikes four off the last ball to take Bangladesh to 265 for 8 in 50 overs. Krishna leaks 12 off the last over. Overall, poor show by the seamers Shami and Krishna. India need to chase down 266. Is not going to be very easy.
BAN 265/8 (50)
11 off the over
Thakur gives away 11 runs off the penultimate over. 250 also comes up for Bangladesh. Let's see how many Bangladesh collect in the last over bowled by Prasidh Krishna.
BAN 254/8 (49.1)
Nasum Departs As B'desh Eye 250
Nasum Ahmed has departed as Krishna finally picks a wicket. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Thakur has three wickets and will want to finish on a high.
BAN 249/8 (48.3)
Bangladesh batting well at the death
Thakur comes in to bowl the 47th over and gives away just 5 run, got hit for four runs. Krishna back on to bowl the 48th over. Important over from India's point of view as Krishna has not been at his best today. And just as we write this, he cleans up Nasum Ahmed, who made 44 off 45 balls.
BAN 238/8 (47.2)
Ahmed slams Shami for four
Shami has been brilliant so far but Nasum Ahmed is taking him to the cleaners. Shami has not been at his best the death. Rohit gets Thakur to bowl and replace Krishna. He wants all three remaining wickets.
BAN 232/7 (46)
Ahmed going well
Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed have developed a quick stand in no time. Nasum has played well. Krishna has been wicketless. Has three more overs to go.
BAN 223/7 (45)
B'desh look aim for 250
It seems Bangladesh have not put down their weapons yet and are aiming for 250 or beyond. Nasum Ahmed has shown he can clear the ropes easily. 7 off Shami's over.
BAN 217/7 (44)
200 up for B'desh
Bangladesh have gone past 200 now.Nasum brings it up with a four off Jadeja. He completes his spell. Jadeja bowled one maiden and picked a wicket. Gave away 53 runs.
BAN 210/7 (43)
Hridoy falls
Hridoy falls after strong a well-made 54. Tilak Varma takes the catch, his first one in the ODIs. Shami gets the wicket. He bounced out Hridoy with his pace.
BAN 193/7 (41.5)
Bangladesh going well
Jadeja completes his ninth over. Hridoy and Nasum going well too. Bangladeh aiming to go past 200 and score over 250.
BAN 193/6 (41.1)
Fifty for Hridoy
Towhid Hridoy strikes a fifty. Well played, young man, says Shastri on air. He has used his skills to good effect, taking Bangladesh out of deep trouble. But the job is far from done.
BAN 189/6 (40.1)
Hridoy Nears Half-Century
Hridoy is inching closer to his personal fifty. Nasum smashes Jadeja for a big six meanwhile. Jadeja and Axar going through the over quickly now. Seven off the 39th over of the innings.
BAN 179/6 (39)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh: Jadeja's big achievement
Hridoy big wicket here
Hridoy is now a big wicket for Bangladesh. He is nearing his personal fifty. Jadeja continues from the other end. India must aim to finish the innings as soon as possible.
BAN 169/6 (36.2)
India back on top
India are back on top now with two wickets falling in quick succession. Shakib and Shamim depart in span of two overs. Hridoy has entered 40s. Thakur continues.
BAN 162/6 (35)
Jadeja gets another one
200 wickets for Jadeja. He traps Shamim Hossain, left handed bat, in front of the stumps. He had just come in after fall of Shakib. He takes review but to no avail. He is gone. Big milestone for Jaddu.
BAN 161/6 (34.1)
Shakib Departs Right After Drinks Break
WICKET! And the big one. Shardul Thakur is known to have a golden arm and it turned out to be on on this occasion as well. He cleans up Shakib, who walks back after stroking 80.
BAN 160/5 (33.1)
Drinks
Time for DRINKS. Bangladesh have won the last hour or so with this stand between Hridoy and Shakib. Let's see how this next two hour play out in this innings.
BAN 160/4 (33)
Bangladesh going well
Jadeja continues to bowl from his end. He is looking to outdo the Bangladesh pair, who have now brought up the 100-run stand for the fifth wicket.
BAN 159/4 (32.3)
Shakib, Hridoy Increase India's Troubles
Good stand between Shakib and Hridoy as India's troubles begin to increase. Shardul Thakur replaces Krishna into the attack, with an aim to break the stand.
BAN 147/4 (31.1)
Krishna continues
Prasidh Krishn completes his 6th over but has not got any wicket yet. Jadeja from the other end. The bowling is good but wickets are suddenly hard to come. India need to break this stand.
BAN 139/4 (30.4)
Tough for Rahul
Keeping has not been easy for KL Rahul in this match vs Bangladesh, especially against spinners. He did two fouls in this over by Jadeja, unable to read the bounce.
BAN 133/4 (29)
Hridoy grows in innings
Hridoy is batting well. After a shaky start, he has done well against the spinners. Krisha comes back on and does well. Gives just 2 in the comeback over.
BAN 127/4 (28)
Shakib Al Hasan Hits Fifty
FIFTY for Shakib Al Hasan. Brilliant knock so far a captain leads from the front. He has hit two sixes off Axar as well in the last over and looks set here for a big one.
BAN 124/4 (26.3)
Shakib survives
Jadeja hit back leg of Shakib, Looks like in front of the wickets. Umpire turns it down after huge appeal and India opt to not go for a DRS.
BAN 112/4 (25.3)
Shakib looks solid
Shakib Al Hasan looks solid in the middle. Axar has his task cut out against him. Good contest currently between bat and ball. Let's see who wins this battle. Rohit has dropped a catch too.
BAN 101/4 (24.2)
India look to break stand
The Hridoy-Shakib partnership is growing quickly. India must break the stand now. Maybe bring Shami for a two-over spell and break the momentum.
BAN 97/4 (23.2)
Shakib, Hridoy Steady Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan and Hridoy has steadied Bangladesh for now. They are going well, tackling the spin challenge posed by Indians so far.
BAN 83/4 (22)
Tilak bowls economical over
Tilak continues. Keeps it wicket to wicket. He is doing a good job as a part-time bowler. India desperately needs batters who can bowl and Tilak is turning out to be one.
BAN 81/4 (21)
Axar keeps bowling well
Shakib is looking to rotate strike but can be dangerous as he is attempting some difficult singles. Sweeps Axar for four in this over.
BAN 78/4 (20)
Shakib dropped
Tilak Varma almost had his first ODI wicket. KL Rahul misses a catching chance behind the stump. The expression says it all. The bounce tricked both the batter and keeper.
BAN 72/4 (19)
Axar bowling well
Brilliant spell this from Axar, who almost got Hridoy on back to back balls. Hridoy finding it tough going against the left-arm spinner.
BAN 71/4 (18)
Bangladesh look to rebuild
Tilak and Axar bowling in tandem as Rohit employs spin from both the ends. New man Hridoy looking to get settled in. Shakin is well settled and should bat for long.
BAN 69/4 (17.2)
Bangladesh 4 down
Towhid Hridoy joins Shakib Al Hasan in the middle and now Tilak Varma is coming into the attack with the ball now.
BAN: 65/4 (16 Overs)
India on top
India on top of this contest at the moment with Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna continuing attack for the Men in Blue.
BAN: 62/4 (15 Overs)
Gone
Mehidy Hasan Miraz departs, caught by Rohit Sharma bowled by Axar Patel. What a change from the skipper and he has been rewarded for his move.
BAN: 59/3 (14 Overs)
Axar comes in
Axar Patel comes into the attack with Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the middle. India looking to get the batters out as soon as possible.
BAN: 58/3 (13 Overs)
India eye wickets
Team India looking for wickets at the moment as Bangladesh slowly try to build a partnership. Shakib Al Hasan has kept his cool in the middle so far.
BAN: 50/3 (12 Overs)
Krishna into the attack
Prasidh Krishna into the attack for Team India alongside Mohammed Shami as Bangladesh look to rebuild a partnership.
BAN: 49/3 (11 Overs)
10 Overs gone
Ten overs have gone by India are in complete control of this contest at the moment. Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the middle for Bangladesh.
BAN: 44/3 (10 Overs)
Thakur continues
Prasidh Krishna comes into the attack and gives away just 2 off the first over in a long time. India would want him to do well today.
BAN 40/3 (9.2)
Shakib key for Bangladesh
Thakur continues and gives away five off the over, including a boundary. Shakib is key for Pakistan. The captain must lead from the front today and take the team out of trouble.
BAN 34/3 (8)
India on top
Shami and Shardul bowling in tandem. The pitch has movement. This pair has taken India off to a brilliant start with the ball. Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes in to bat next, joins Shakib in the middle.
BAN 29/3 (7)
Third wicket falls
Bangladesh in big trouble as Anamul Haque departs too. Poor shot as he wanted to pull Shardul. The ball took the top edge and went high up. KL Rahul took a good catch. Bangladesh are three down now.
BAN 29/3 (6)
Shami bowling well
Shami has found his rythm from the word go. He has got a wicket and he is looking to pick another one. Shakib and Anamul trying to stiych a stand.
BAN 24/2 (5)
B'desh Lose Both Openers
Bangladesh have lost both their openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das. Both were cleaned up. Shardul Thakur get rid of Tanzid. Anamul Haque and Shakib Al Hasan in the middle now.
BAN 24/2 (4.4)
Thakur picks a wicket
Shardul Thakur grabs a wicket. On the first ball of fourth over. Tanzid Hasan gone for 13. He plays on and the stumps are disturbed. Bangladesh on back foot. They have lost two wickets for nothing.
BAN 15/2 (3.1)
Litton Departs For 0
That's the end of Litton Das. He has been cleaned up by Mohammed Shami on first ball of the second over. He walks back without scoring any run. Shami has his first wicket of the tournament.
BAN 14/1 (2.1)
Thakur comes in
Shardul Thakur attacks the stumps for India now with Mohammed Shami. Litton Das has only played a single delivery till now.
BAN: 13/0 (2 Overs)
Openers off to good start
Litton and Tanzid off to a brilliant start with the bat. Shardul bowls the second over. Tanzid pushes one on the off side for a boundary. Lovely shot. He follows it up with another push for four. 8 off the over.
BAN 13/0 (2)
Shami with the new ball
A different sight as Mohammed Shami opens the bowling for India. Tanzid and Litton Das open the batting. Here we go. Five off the first over. Tanzid steals a quick run, was a run out chance at the non striker's end but he was home.
BAN 5/0 (1)
Match begins
Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das open the batting for Bangladesh as Mohammed Shami attacks the stumps for India eyeing an early wicket.
BAN: 5/0 (1 Over)
National Anthems being played
Time for the national anthems. Bangladesh one followed by India's. Both written by Rabindranath Tagore. Both beautiful. Cricket to start soon. Watch this space for all latest updates.
Match To Start Soon
The match between India and Bangladesh will begin soon after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The teams will soon be out for national anthems.
India make 5 changes, Virat Kohli rested
Team India have made five changes for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Bangladesh. Check Playing 11 HERE...
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna
Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to fields first
Team India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field first in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Bangladesh in Colombo on Friday. Rohit says India want to try out chasing under the lights in the Asia Cup ahead of the final on Sunday.
Tilak Varma to make ODI debut
News coming in from Colombo is that youngster Tilak Varma is all set to make his ODI debut in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Friday. Stay tuned to find out India's Playing 11 against Bangladesh.
Sun is out, Toss on time
The sun is out at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday and we are on course for the toss to take place on time at 230pm in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Bangladesh. Stay tuned to find out who won the toss.
Toss to take place at 230pm IST
Captains Rohit Sharma and Shakib al Hasan will be out in the middle in less than half an hour - at 230pm IST - for the toss of the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya praise Shakib al Hasan
Former India captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were full of praise for Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan ahead of Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on Friday. Watch HERE...
India have lost only once to Bangladesh in this tournament
Team India have lost only once to Bangladesh in the Asia Cup tournament. The 'Men in Blue' have won 10 out of the 11 matches played against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. Can Rohit Sharma's side maintain their dominant record against Bangladesh in the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 on Friday?
India need to be wary of Bangladesh pacers, says Sanjay Manjrekar
Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes Team India need to be careful against Bangladesh pace bowling attack led by Taskin Ahmed in their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo on Friday. Watch HERE...
Team India replaces Pakistan at No. 2 in ICC Rankings
Rohit Sharma's Team India have toppled Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the ICC ODI Team Rankings on Friday.
Check out the latest ICC ODI rankings after Pakistan's loss to Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match HERE.
Ravindra Jadeja vs Shakib al Hasan
It will be a battle of the left-arm spinners when India take on Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo on Friday as India's Ravindra Jadeja goes up against Shakib al Hasan of Bangladesh. Jadeja has claimed 199 ODI wickets while Shakib has picked up 307 scalps in his career. Who will come out on top on Friday?
Shakib al Hasan eyes BIG record
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan (47) needs three sixes to complete 50 maximums in ODI cricket. Can Shakib achieve this feat in the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Friday?
Shubman Gill close to 1,000 runs in 2023
Team India opener Shubman Gill needs 96 runs to become the first batter to 1,000 mark in ODIs this year. Can Gill achieve this feat in the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Friday.
Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Rohit Sharma or Shakib al Hasan? Virat Kohli or Mehidy Hasan Miraz? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
Rohit Sharma aims for sixes record
Team India captain Rohit Sharma (545) requires five sixes to reach 550 maximums in international cricket. Rohit will become second batter after Chris Gayle to achieve this feat in international cricket. Can Rohit Sharma reach this landmark in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Friday?
Ravindra Jadeja eyes BIG landmark
Ravindra Jadeja is one wicket away from becoming the seventh Indian with 200 ODI wickets, and the first Indian since Kapil Dev (3783 runs and 253 wickets) to complete the double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets. Can Jadeja achieve this feat in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Friday?
Check Livestreaming details
India will take on Bangladesh in the final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.
Check when and where to watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match livestreaming for FREE HERE.
India hold big edge in head-to-head
Team India have played in 39 ODIs against Bangladesh and have managed to dominate the encounters. India have won 31 ODI while Bangladesh have won just 7 and 1 match ended in no-result. Can India continue their dominance over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday?
Weather conditions
The weather is likely to spoil the moods of cricket fans yet again tomorrow in Sri Lanka. Let's hope we have a full 50-over game between India and Bangladesh.
KL Rahul debate
Rahul has done fine at the number 4 position when Shreyas Iyer was absent but the KKR captain available again. Will India change the lineup for Iyer to return?
Former India cricketer Bangar on lineup
"Rohit Sharma will definitely play. Shubman Gill is a youngster, so he will play. Virat Kohli likes this ground a lot, so you can’t ask Virat Kohli to sit out on this ground. The players at No. 4 and No. 5 are trying to cement their places and will want to play," Bangar said on Star Sports.
Bangar clearly signalled it is very difficult to see India trying new combinations as the lineup has still not played so many games like they would have wanted to before the Asia Cup and World Cup.
Gill to carry form
Shubman Gill has been impressive in some games recently but he needs to play a big one against Bangladesh to let people know who runs the town when it comes to batting and opening.
Probable Playing 11s
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Tilak Varma/Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh Probable XI: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammed Naim/Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(wk), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
Rohit Sharma in top form
Rohit Sharma is in tremendous form. His last five innings against Bangladesh in multi-national tournaments read 137, 123*, 83*, 48 and 104.
Check Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma
Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
India to make changes?
Team India will take on Bangladesh in their last Super 4 stage match of Asia Cup 2023 and before that happens, BCCI has given a gift to the fans.
India To Make Team Changes?
India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has spoken up on whether Indian team will make changes in the XI for Bangladesh or not.
It is going to happen on Sunday
The finale of the Asia Cup 2023 between India and the winners of the LIVE contest between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Shreyas Iyer Rejoins Squad
Out of the XI due to back spasm injury, Shreyas Iyer missed the match vs Pakistan and Sri Lanka but is now back with the squad.
Check India's Probable Playing 11
India Probable 11 for Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer/Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami/Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
Kohli to be rested?
With India already in the final of Asia Cup 2023, it will interesting to see whether some players will be rested for the Bangladesh match. Virat Kohli is one who India can afford to rest. Rahul, Iyer should look to be back and continue being in touch. Bumrah can also be rested and Shami played.
Check squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma
Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Team India aim to remain unbeaten
Team India are the only unbeaten team in the Asia Cup 2023 so far, winning three games and one match washed out due to rain. India will look to maintain unbeaten record ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 Final on Sunday as they take on Bangladesh in their final Super 4 match on Friday.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.