SL-W: 14-2 (4) | IND-W VS SL-W, Gold Medal Match Asian Games 2023 Final Cricket Match Live Score: Sri Lanka Go 2 Down In Chase

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is back in charge after serving a two-match ban and won the toss and elected to bat first in the Asian Games 2023 gold medal match in Hangzhou on Monday. India posted 116 runs on the board on a difficult batting wicket. Although their quarterfinal match against Malaysia was abandoned due to rain, India displayed their batting prowess by amassing 173/2 in 15 overs. Their superior seeding allowed them to progress to the semifinals.

In the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana led the Indian team in the semifinal against Bangladesh Women, continuing the burgeoning rivalry between the two teams. The Women in Blue showcased their dominance by bundling out Bangladesh for a mere 51 runs and successfully chasing down the target in just 8.2 overs with the loss of two wickets. Pooja Vastrakar's outstanding performance, securing a four-wicket haul, stood out. Sri Lanka Women also exhibited their strength in the semifinals, comprehensively defeating Pakistan Women. The Sri Lankan bowlers restricted Pakistan to 75/9 in 20 overs, and Sri Lanka comfortably achieved the target in 16.3 overs, clinching a convincing six-wicket victory.

