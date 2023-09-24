SL-W: 14-2 (4) | IND-W VS SL-W, Gold Medal Match Asian Games 2023 Final Cricket Match Live Score: Sri Lanka Go 2 Down In Chase
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, Gold Medal Match, Asian Games 2023 Final LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India have posted 116 runs on the board after opting to bat first.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is back in charge after serving a two-match ban and won the toss and elected to bat first in the Asian Games 2023 gold medal match in Hangzhou on Monday. India posted 116 runs on the board on a difficult batting wicket. Although their quarterfinal match against Malaysia was abandoned due to rain, India displayed their batting prowess by amassing 173/2 in 15 overs. Their superior seeding allowed them to progress to the semifinals.
In the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana led the Indian team in the semifinal against Bangladesh Women, continuing the burgeoning rivalry between the two teams. The Women in Blue showcased their dominance by bundling out Bangladesh for a mere 51 runs and successfully chasing down the target in just 8.2 overs with the loss of two wickets. Pooja Vastrakar's outstanding performance, securing a four-wicket haul, stood out. Sri Lanka Women also exhibited their strength in the semifinals, comprehensively defeating Pakistan Women. The Sri Lankan bowlers restricted Pakistan to 75/9 in 20 overs, and Sri Lanka comfortably achieved the target in 16.3 overs, clinching a convincing six-wicket victory.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2023 Final.
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W Asian Games Final Score
Sri Lanka in a tricky spot as India display some tight bowling in the beginning on their chase. Lanka are 2 down with just 14 runs on the board in 4 overs.
SLW: 14/2 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W: Gone!
Anushka Sanjeewani 1 (5) caught by Harmanpreet Kaur bowled by Titas Sadhu. And just after two balls, Vishmi Gunaratne also walks back to the pavilion. India gain some control now.
SL-W: 13/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W: Tight one from Vastrakar
Pooja Vastrakar with a better over for India women cricket team after a horrific start to their defense of 117 runs target.
SL-W: 13/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W: Chase begins
Sri Lanka begin their chase of 117 runs with Chamari Athapaththu and Anushka Sanjeewani. Deepti Sharma opens the bowling attack for India and concedes a boundary and a maximum.
SL-W: 12/0 (1 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W: Sri Lanka Restrict India To 116
Sri Lanka bowlers shine in the death overs as India women finish with just runs on the board after 20 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues was the last casualty for Indian women cricket team, she got out for 42 off 40 balls. Amanjot Kaur was run out on the last ball by Sanjeewani.
INDW: 116/7 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W: Trouble for India
Jemimah Rodrigues is just watching from the other end as wickets keep falling for the Indian women cricket team. Sri Lanka bowlers with some impressive death bowling.
INDW: 110/5 (19 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W: Another one!
Harmanpreet Kaur 2 (5) caught by Sanjeewani bowled by Prabodhani. India women keep on losing wickets as Sri Lanka turn the contest in their favour now.
INDW: 106/4 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W: Gone!
Richa Ghosh 9 (6) caught by Sanjeewani bowled by Ranaweera. India 3 down now and the captain Harmanpreet Kaur has walked in now in the middle joining Jemimah Rodrigues.
INDW: 103/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W Score: Richa smashes one
Richa Ghosh smashes one over deep mid-wicket against Sugandika Kumari. India get going after Mandhana's dismissal. Four overs left now for the Women in Blue.
INDW: 100/2 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W Score: Gone!
Smriti Mandhana 46 (45) caught by Prabodhani bowled by Inoka Ranaweera. India lose their second wicket. Richa Ghosh comes in to bat at number 4 for India.
IND-W: 89/2 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W Score: Mandhana inching close to fifty
Smriti Mandhana is on 45 off 42 with 4 boundaries and a maximum. Inoka Ranaweera and Inoshi Priyadharshani into the attack for Sri Lanka women cricket team.
INDW: 86/1 (14 Overs)
LIVE INDW vs SLW Final Score: Big Over
Much needed over for India, Sri Lanka in trouble now as Mandhana and Rodrigues take charge in order to push the run-rate for their team. A total near 150 runs would be the target now for India.
INDW: 81/1 (13 Overs)
LIVE INDW vs SLW Final Score: India need to attack
India need to attack now with 8 overs left and 9 wickets in hand. Both batters are set and one of them can take the charge now against the Sri Lanka bowling attack.
INDW: 69/1 (12 Overs)
LIVE INDW vs SLW Score: Mandhana in fine touch
Smriti Mandhana is batting on 28 off 29 balls with two fours and a maximum. India will be hoping both Jemimah and Smriti buildup a fast and solid partnership.
IND: 62/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asian Games 2023 Gold Medal Match: Jemimah Rodrigues get her 3rd four
Jemimah Rodrigues gets her third boundary off Kavisha Dilhari to move along to 22 off 17 balls while Smriti Mandhana is batting on 26 off 27 balls.
India Women are 59/1 in 10 overs vs Sri Lanka Women
Live Updates India Women vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2023 Final: India's 50 comes up
Jemimah Rodrigues hits her 2nd boundary, this time off Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu, to move along to 17 off 14 balls while Smriti Mandhana is batting on 25.
India Women are 52/1 in 9 overs vs Sri Lanka Women
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asian Games 2023 Final: Jemimah Rodrigues gets 1st four
Jemimah Rodrigues smashes her first four to move along to 12 off 10 balls. Smriti Mandhana takes tumble while taking a quick single but recovers to resume her innings and is batting on 24 off 23 balls.
India Women are 46/1 in 8 overs vs Sri Lanka Women
Live Updates India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Asian Games 2023 Final: Smriti Mandhana gets 1st six
Smriti Mandhana comes dancing down the track and smashes wicket-taker Sugandika Kumari for first six of the innings to move along to 20 off 15 balls. Jemimah Rodrigues is batting on 5.
India Women are 35/1 in 6 overs vs Sri Lanka Women
IND-W vs SL-W, Asian Games 2023 LIVE: India consolidate after early wicket
India Women team consolidate after early loss of wicket. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah dealing in singles and doubles. Mandhana is batting on 9, Rodrigues on 5.
India Women 23/1 in 5 overs vs Sri Lanka Women
India Women vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2023 Final Live Updates: Shafali Verma stumped for 9
India lose their first wicket as opener Shafali Verma is stumped off left-arm spinner Sugandika Kumari for 9 off 14. Smriti Mandhana is batting on 7 as Jemimah Rodrigues join her in the middle.
India Women 17/1 in 4 overs vs Sri Lanka Women
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asian Games 2023 Final: Smirit Mandhana, Shafali Verma get first fours
Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have got their first boundaries in the first two overs. Smriti is batting on 5 off 5 balls and Shafali is on 8 off 7 balls.
India Women are 13/0 in 2 overs vs Sri Lanka Women
Live Updates India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, Asian Games 2023 Gold Medal Match: Check Playing 11 of both teams
Here are the playing 11 of both the teams in the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2023 gold medal match in Hangzhou on Monday...
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
LIVE IND-W Vs SL-W, Asian Games 2023 Final: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, India to bat first
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is back in charge after serving a two match ban and won the toss and India Women team will bat first against Sri Lanka Women team in the Asian Games 2023 gold medal match on Monday.
India Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
LIVE IND-W Vs SL-W, Asian Games 2023 Final: Toss coming up soon
The toss for the Asian Games 2023 gold medal match between India Women team and Sri Lanka Women team in Hangzhou is coming up soon. Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the Indian side while Chamari Athapaththu will captaincy the Sri Lanka Women team. Stay tuned for more updates from the toss.
Live Updates India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, Asian Games 2023 Gold Medal: Pooja Vastrakar celebrates 24th birthday today
Pooja Vastrakar, the star of India's win over Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2023 semifinal match on Sunday with 4 wickets, is celebrating his 24th birthday on Monday as India women cricket team take on Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2023 gold medal match in Hangzhou. Can birthday girl Pooja Vastrakar fire for Team India.
LIVE, IND-W Vs SL-W, Asian Games 2023 Gold Medal Match: India hold edge over Lankans
Indian Women cricket team have won four out of the last five T20I matches against Sri Lanka. In their last match, in October 2022, India hammered the Lankans by 8 wickets. Can Harmanpreet Kaur's side repeat the feat and win historic first gold medal for the women's cricket team at the Asian Games 2023 on Monday?
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Bangladesh Women clinch bronze medal
Bangladesh Women have stunned Pakistan Women team by five wickets in their Asian Games 2023 third-place match, just the second time they have beaten Pakistan ever to clinch bronze medal in the Hangzhou. The gold medal match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women team will be starting soon.
Bangladesh Women 65/5 in 18.2 overs vs Pakistan Women 64/9
Live Updates Asian Games 2023: Bangladesh need 65 to win to clinch bronze
Pakistan women team have been restricted to 64/9 in 20 over after batting first. Bangladesh women team need 65 runs to win to claim Bronze medal in Asian Games 2023.
Bangladesh Women are 16/0 in 4 overs vs Pakistan Women, need 49 runs to win
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Pakistan in big trouble in Bronze medal clash
Pakistan Women team have lost their seventh wicket for just 45 runs in 15 overs in their Asian Games 2023 bronze medal match against Bangladesh Women in Hangzhou on Monday.
Pakistan Women 45/7 in 15 overs vs Bangladesh Women
LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023: Pakistan are 3 down in 7 overs
Pakistan Women team are three wickets down in the first seven over against Bangladesh Women in their Asian Games 2023 bronze medal match. Pakistan have lost Muneeba Ali for a duck in the 6th over.
Pakistan Women 15/3 in 7 overs vs Bangladesh Women
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Pakistan Women lose 2 early wickets in Bronze medal match
Pakistan Women team have lost two early wickets in the Asian Games 2023 bronze medal match against Bangladesh Women. Opner Shawaal Zulfiqar and Sidra Ameen have departed for 0 and 1 after Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Pakistan Women are 8/2 in 4 overs vs Bangladesh Women
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asian Games 2023: Will Harmanpreet Kaur return for gold medal match?
Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has served a two-match ban which kept her out of the India Women's team's quarterfinal and semifinal match at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Will Harmanpreet return for the gold medal match against Sri Lanka on Monday in Hangzhou?
LIVE IND W Vs BAN W Final: India's Path to the Final
India's journey to the final was nothing short of impressive. They secured their spot in the quarter-finals due to their high T20 world ranking. Although their quarter-final match against Malaysia was abandoned due to rain, their superior seeding saw them through. In the semi-finals, Smriti Mandhana's squad dominated Bangladesh, with Pooja Vastrakar's exceptional performance ensuring Bangladesh was bundled out for a mere 51 runs.
LIVE IND W Vs BAN W Final: Head-to-Head Record
In the thrilling final showdown, India holds a significant advantage in their head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in women's T20 Internationals. Out of the 23 T20I matches played between the two teams, India has emerged victorious 18 times. This statistic adds to the anticipation and excitement surrounding this encounter.