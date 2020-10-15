RCB vs KXIP Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 31: Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bat

15 October 2020, 19:10 PM
LINEUPS:
Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (capt and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal
15 October 2020, 19:07 PM
RCB win the toss, opt to bat first against KXIP!
15 October 2020, 18:57 PM
Meanwhile, RCB swashbuckling batsman AB de Villiers is gearing up for tie against KXIP.
AB de Villiers gearing up for the clash against #KXIP.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/4fA5CIuznP
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020
15 October 2020, 18:55 PM
The toss for the second tie between RCB and KXIP in IPL 2020 will take place shortly.