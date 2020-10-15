RCB vs KXIP Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 31: Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bat

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 31 of the 2020 Indian Premier League. Today, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RCB are currently occupying the third spot in the IPL 2020 points table with five wins from seven matches they have played so far.They are looking a much balanced side this time around, having managed to impress in all three departments of the game so far.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab are languishing down at the bottom of the standings with just one win from seven matches despite some really good performances by their openers. KXIP skipper-cum-opener KL Rahul and opening batsman Mayank Agarwal are occupying the top two spots in the Orange Cap table with 387 and 337 runs, respectively in seven innings they have played so far.

RCB will head into the clash after clinching back-to-back five victories and look to continue their winning streak against the KL Rahul-led side, while Kings XI will be keen to break their losing streak as they seek a much-needed move up the points table.

Interestingly, KXIP's only victory in the ongoing season came against the Kohli's side when they sealed a crushing 97-run triumph at the Dubai International Stadium on September 24.

The two sides have met each other in a total of 25 matches, with KXIP emerging victorious on 13 occasions and RCB winning 12 matches between the two sides.

