SL-W vs IND-W 3rd T20 Highlights: Chamari Athapaththu's 80-run knock guides Sri Lanka to seven-wicket win
Follow LIVE score and updates from 3rd T20 between India women and Sri Lanka women on our LIVE blog here.
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women cricket team takes on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 match at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Monday (June 27). After winning the T20, Team India have an unassailable 2-0 series lead in the three-match series. Now the Indian side will be looking to complete a 3-0 whitewash in the lead up to the 2022 Commonwealth Games next month.
India defeated Sri Lanka in the second T20I by five wickets, gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. For India to achieve the clean sweep, their batting will have to be at its best. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will have to provide with a good, positive start in the powerplay with their hitting abilities.
It will be important for Lankans to combine intent and utmost care in their batting. For this, openers Vishmi Gunaratne and captain Chamari Athapaththu will have to provide a great start and the middle order consisting of Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva etc will have to carry on the momentum carefully. SL will also have to improve their bowling and work harder to restrict their opponents to more smaller totals and defend their own modest totals.
Sri Lanka win the third #SLvIND T20I.
But it's #TeamIndia who clinch the series 2-1.
Chamari Athapaththu's 80-run knock guides Sri Lanka to seven-wicket win
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu scored 80 runs in just 48 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and a six to help Sri Lanka women beat India women by seven wickets at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Monday.
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu hits fifty
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu smashed a much-need fifty to put the hosts on top. SL skipper formed a partnership with Nilakshi de Silva for the third wicket which pushed India on the backfoot.
Sri Lanka lose 2 wickets upfront
Vishmi Gunaratne was sent back by Renuka Singh in the very first over while Harshitha Madavi was removed by Radha Yadav in the 5th over. Sri Lanka are 45/2 in the sixth over. They are just behind the required rate and need a partnership.
Over to our bowlers to defend it.
The chase begins
Renuka Singh will open the attack for India while Vishmi Gunaratne and Athapaththu are in the middle for the host. It will be an interesting chase. Stay tuned for more updates.
Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues power India women to 138/5
Riding on fourth-wicket partnership between captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, the Indian women's team posted a challenging total of 138/5 in 20 overs in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Monday. Kaur scored 39 runs in just 33 balls with the help of three boundaries and a six while Rodrigues smashed 33 runs in 30 balls.
Jemimah Rodrigues racing along
Jemimah Rodrigues gets her second boundary to move along to 18 off 16 balls. India are 81/3 in 14 overs.
Jemimah Rodrigues gets first four
Jemimah Rodrigues gets her first boundary to move along to 12. India are 72/3 in 13 overs.
India lose third wicket
Sabbhineni Meghana is not dismissed for 22, India lose their third wicket. India are 51/3 in the 9th over as Jemimah Rodrigues comes out to bat.
Smriti Mandhana GONE!
India lose their second wicket, opener Smriti Mandhana is out for 22 off 21 balls. India are 49/2 in the 8th over.
Couple of fours by Meghana, Mandhana
Opener Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana get a couple of boundaries each to power India along. Team India are 27/1 in 5 ovrs with Mandhana and Meghana on 11 runs each.
India lose early wicket
India lose opener Shafali Verma in the first over for 5. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu catches Shafali off Sugandika Kumari, India are 7 for 1 in 1 over.
Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss
Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and elected to BAT first
Livestream details
Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 3rd T20.
