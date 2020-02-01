हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs New Zealand

Looks like New Zealand have done specialization in losing: Shoaib Akhtar

India once again defeated New Zealand in a Super Over clash and took a 4-0 lead in the five-match rubber. 

Looks like New Zealand have done specialization in losing: Shoaib Akhtar
Image Credit: Twitter/shoaib100mph

India once again beat New Zealand in a Super Over clash and took a 4-0 lead in the five-match rubber. This was the fourth tied match for New Zealand in the last seven months, and the Kiwis ended up losing all, making former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar to raise the question, whether the Black Caps were the 'new chokers' of the world cricket.

In the fourth match of the rubber in Hamilton, the hosts needed 18 runs in the last 3 overs with 7 wickets in their bank but Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini bowled two tight overs to give Shardul Thakur seven runs to play with in the last over.

"They have tied six matches and have managed to win only 1 Super Over. Looks like they have done specialisation in losing. Despite being a good team they could not achieve an easy target like 166," said Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

"166 should have been an easy chase, but the Kiwis made life difficult for themselves. This goes to show they don't have the nerves to handle pressure scenarios. Are they new chokers of the world? Are they the new South Africa who could never win in a tough situation? It's very sad to see New Zealand struggling like this. I think New Zealand choke under pressure," he added.

Meanwhile, Akhtar also felt the visitors handled the pressure situations much better than New Zealand.

"India have better nerves, they know how to control such pressure situations so once the match went into the Super Over, they had no chance. They somehow don't know how to cross the line," Akhtar added.

