Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul will finish as the second top run-scorer in IPL 2022 with 616 runs in 15 games. But he would be ruining his luck as his side got knocked out by Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers of Bangalore on Wednesday (May 25) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

A day after the loss, captain KL Rahul has spoken. In a social media post, he shared his thoughts, writing that the team gave it all in the season.

"Inspiration all around me. A special first season comes to an end. Not the way we wanted, but we gave it absolutely everything till the very end. Thank you to the LSG family. To all our support staff, team management and Dr. Goenka. Lastly, thank you to our fans for all the love you've shown us over our first season. We'll be back."

Rahul in record books

Despite the loss, Rahul entered history books as he became the first-ever player in the history of tournament to score over 600 runs in four Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons.

Rahul achieved this feat during the Eliminator clash of the ongoing IPL 2022 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

He reached this unique batting milestone during his 58-ball 79-run inning against Faf du Plessis-led team. The right-handed opening batter has scored 661 runs in 15 matches of the IPL 2022 season. Before this year’s edition, the top-order batter had scored 626 runs in 13 matches of the 2021 edition, 670 runs in 14 matches of the 2020 season and 659 runs in the 2018 edition of the cash-rich league.

Rahul's next task will be to lead India in the upcoming T20I series vs South Africa that kickstarts on June 9 in Delhi.

Not to forget, Rahul's captaincy stint did not start off on a good note in SA with team getting beaten in the ODI series this year. Rahul will be looking to do the same to the Temba Bavuma's side when they visit India next month.