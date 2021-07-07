हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

‘Mask laga ke rakho bhabhi’: Netizens react as Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana attend Euro 2020 semis in London

Sanjana took to her social media handles to share a picture with Bumrah where the couple can be seen posing in the stands at Wembley stadium. However, the picture wasn't met with great responses as many people questioned the couple for not wearing masks.

‘Mask laga ke rakho bhabhi’: Netizens react as Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana attend Euro 2020 semis in London
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan at the Italy vs Spain semi-final game in Euro 2020 (Source: Sanjana Ganesan/Twitter)

Team Indian cricketers are enjoying a lengthy break after their disappointing loss in the World Test Championship Final to New Zealand last month and on Tuesday (July 7), pacer Jasprit Bumrah chose to spend quality time with his better-half, Sanjana Ganesan, and that too at the Wembley stadium where the couple enjoyed Euro 2020 semifinal match between Italy and Spain.

Sanjana took to her social media handles to share a picture with Bumrah where the couple can be seen posing in the stands at Wembley stadium. However, the picture wasn't met with great responses as many people questioned the couple for not wearing masks while suggesting that COVID-19 is still pretty much there in England and the star couple should have worn masks while attending the match.

Here are some reactions:

 

 

Notably, on Tuesday (July 6), seven members of the England men's cricket team tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire team has gone into isolation because of the same, after which England had to announce an entirely new squad for the Pakistan ODI series.

Meanwhile, India’s Test regulars are making the most of their time away from the sport during their 20-day-long break in the UK. Earlier, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant attended the England vs Germany Round of 16 game, and recently, head coach Ravi Shastri and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin attended Wimbledon 2021 games.

India will take on England in five-match Test series starting from August 4.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandJasprit BurmahSanjana GanesanTeam India
Next
Story

Dilip Kumar’s death: Virat Kohli leads sports fraternity in paying tribute to the legendary actor

Must Watch

PT3M41S

Many cabinet ministers including Dr Harsh Vardhan resign before Modi Cabinet expansion