‘Mask laga ke rakho bhabhi’: Netizens react as Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana attend Euro 2020 semis in London

Team Indian cricketers are enjoying a lengthy break after their disappointing loss in the World Test Championship Final to New Zealand last month and on Tuesday (July 7), pacer Jasprit Bumrah chose to spend quality time with his better-half, Sanjana Ganesan, and that too at the Wembley stadium where the couple enjoyed Euro 2020 semifinal match between Italy and Spain.

Sanjana took to her social media handles to share a picture with Bumrah where the couple can be seen posing in the stands at Wembley stadium. However, the picture wasn't met with great responses as many people questioned the couple for not wearing masks while suggesting that COVID-19 is still pretty much there in England and the star couple should have worn masks while attending the match.

Here are some reactions:

Mask wask laga ke rakho bhabhi. Situation in London is not good — Dev Singh (@itsDevRA) July 7, 2021

Looking great together

Bs mask pehn kr rkho , Eng is no more safe — Robin Saroy (@RobinSaroy2002) July 7, 2021

Where is mask ?? — (@AlwaysHitler45_) July 7, 2021

Notably, on Tuesday (July 6), seven members of the England men's cricket team tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire team has gone into isolation because of the same, after which England had to announce an entirely new squad for the Pakistan ODI series.

Meanwhile, India’s Test regulars are making the most of their time away from the sport during their 20-day-long break in the UK. Earlier, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant attended the England vs Germany Round of 16 game, and recently, head coach Ravi Shastri and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin attended Wimbledon 2021 games.

India will take on England in five-match Test series starting from August 4.