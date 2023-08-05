Meet Saurabh Walkar, Rohit Sharma's Teammate & Ranji Trophy Mastermind Hired By New Zealand Cricket For ICC ODI World Cup 2023

New Zealand cricket has made an exciting move by roping in Saurabh Walkar, the former performance analyst of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy-winning team, to bolster their preparations for the highly anticipated ICC ODI World Cup 2023, set to take place in India from October 5. As the Kiwis gear up to face the defending champions England in the opening match in Ahmedabad, Walkar's expertise will play a crucial role in navigating the spin-friendly Indian pitches.

A Journey of Cricket Analysis

Saurabh Walkar's journey into the world of cricket analysis began with an engineering background, which he left in 2006 to pursue his passion for sports biomechanics in Chennai. In 2007, he joined the Mumbai team as an intern under performance analyst Venkatesh Gurumurthy. His dedication and keen eye for details soon earned him a permanent role, and for eight years, Walkar played a pivotal role in Mumbai's successful Ranji Trophy campaign.

His prowess in performance analysis didn't remain confined to domestic cricket. He extended his expertise to the IPL, working with the Rajasthan Royals, and also assisted the Afghanistan team during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. Currently, he is making valuable contributions to the Jos Buttler-led Manchester Originals in The Hundred league in the UK.

Preparation for the World Cup

As the New Zealand cricket team embarks on their journey to the ICC ODI World Cup, Walkar's expertise assumes paramount importance. The spin-friendly Indian pitches will pose a significant challenge for the Kiwis, and Walkar's role will be to assess and strategize around these conditions to prepare the team adequately.

In a recent interview, Walkar expressed his excitement about the opportunity to work with New Zealand and emphasized the importance of Indian pitches in formulating winning strategies. Having closely worked with Indian players such as Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shardul Thakur during his tenure with the Mumbai senior team, Walkar's insights are highly sought after by the New Zealand management.

Anticipating Special Inputs

Gary Stead, the head coach of the New Zealand team, has high expectations from Walkar and anticipates special inputs about Indian players. Walkar's vast experience and understanding of local players and conditions in India make him a valuable asset for the Kiwis in their pursuit of glory in the ICC ODI World Cup.

With an optimistic outlook and a dedicated approach, Walkar is prepared to embrace the responsibilities entrusted to him by the New Zealand cricket team. His goal is to contribute his expertise to assist the Kiwis in their quest for success in the marquee tournament.

Gratitude to Mentors

Walkar attributes much of his progress to the mentorship of esteemed coaches such as Chandrakant Pandit, the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, and Omkar Salvi, the current Mumbai head coach. Their guidance and specific strategies for batsmen have immensely helped hone Walkar's analytical acumen.