'Mermaid' Smriti Mandhana takes a DIP in the pool, fans say 'Sundar jalpari' - SEE PIC

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has a massive fan following thanks to her brilliant strokeplay at the top of the order. But she also has this craze among the fans because of her looks. Smriti is among the most beautiful cricketers in the world and she wins the hearts of her fans every time she smiles. The Maharastra-born cricketer is quite a social media freak and keeps on surprising the fans with one great picture of hers after another. Last Saturday was no different as Smriti dropped a picture of her enjoying a break from international cricket in a pool.

She took a dip in the pool and called herself a mermaid as the emojis reflect with the post. The fans have been going crazy looking at Smriti in this never-seen-before avatar. As usual, Smriti is donning a smile from the pool and it has bowled over her fans on the social media website. The fans are calling her the 'Sundar Jalpari'.

Take a look at Smriti Mandhana's picture below:

Smriti will soon be back from this little break that she has taken as India women will take on Australia women in a T20I series that starts on December 9. The first two match takes place in Navi Mumbai itself. The second match will be played on December 11. The third and last T20I will be played at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on December 13 (Wednesday). All the matches will start at 7 pm IST.

The Indian opener is known for her good performances vs the Aussies, especially at home. She will be ready for the big challenge the likes of Megan Schutt, Tahila McGrath are going to throw at them. Alyssa Healy will be leading the Australian women's cricket team in this T20I series. Ellyse Perry will be another Australian cricketer to watch out for in this series.