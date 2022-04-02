हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

MI vs RR IPL 2022 Match No. 9 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Check the Live streaming and Live telecast details of the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match scheduled to take place on April 2.

MI vs RR IPL 2022 Match No. 9 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
File image (Source: Twitter)

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be seeking better bowling returns when they go up against a confident Rajasthan Royals in their second match of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium here on Saturday.

Both teams head into their second match of the championship with contrasting results in their first match. While Mumbai were stunned by Delhi Capitals in a late come-from-behind performance by Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel, Rajasthan buried Sunrisers Hyderabad under a heap of runs and eventually won by 61 runs.

Mumbai will again be looking at Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to give them a good start. Kishan was impressive in blazing his way to an unbeaten 81 against Delhi. Their middle-order batting has been given a huge boost by the return of flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is available for selection after missing the opener against Delhi due to a hairline fracture in the thumb.

On the other hand, Rajasthan became the first team in IPL 2022 to win by batting first. This was possible due to the top five of Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, captain Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer clicking together. Samson impressed the most with his 55 as Rajasthan feasted on the freebies served by Hyderabad's bowlers.

RR will now aim to continue their momentum.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match:

When will Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match be played? 

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match will be played on April 2, Saturday. 

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match be played?    

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match start?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.     

Which TV channels will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match be broadcast?    

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and Star Gold. The match will be live-telecasted on Star Sports channel.     

Where can I live stream Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match online?     

The live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match can be seen on the Disney+Hotstar app in India. 

