Mitchell Marsh injures hand after smashing dressing room wall

Australian all-round Mitchell Marsh has sustained an injury on his right hand after smashing the wall of the dressing room after his dismissal during his side Western Australia's clash against Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield.

The 27-year-old fell for 53 after handing a return catch to Jackson Bird in the opening over of the last day.

Reflecting on Marsh's injury, the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) informed that the extend of the injury and a timeframe on the all-rounder's return will be known later this week after further assesment.

"Marsh sustained the injury when he struck the wall in the changerooms following his dismissal earlier in the day. The extent of the injury and a timeframe on his return will be determined later this week after further investigation," ESPNcricnfo quoted WACA as saying.

Marsh is unlikely to feature in Western Australia's next Sheffield Shield match against Victoria, beginning on Friday.

The Australian was earlier named in the national Test side for the fifth and final clash of the Ashes series when he bagged his maiden five-wicket haul but failed to shine with the bat.