Mitchell Starc optimistic about Australia's chances at 2019 ICC World Cup

Describing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as the 'pinnacle' of the one-day game, Australian fast-bowler Mitchell Starc has expressed optimism about his side's chances of winning this year's mega event in England and Wales.

On Monday, Starc was named in the 15-member Australia squad for the World Cup, which is slated to take place from May 30 to July 14. He is now all set to make his second appearance at the marquee event.

Talking about the same, the 29-year-old hailed the World Cup as the pinnacle of the 50-over format of the game before admitting that his side have a great chance of winning the quadrennial tournament in England as well as the Ashes series that follows.

"In the one-day game, it's the pinnacle, the World Cup. No matter where it is, or who's playing. It's the pinnacle of the game in one-day cricket," the ICC quoted Starc as saying.

"If we can beat England in England, win a World cup in England, and then win the Ashes in England, there is not too much that an Englishman or woman can say to knock you down," he added.

Starc further said that the tournament is all about first making it to the finals and then displaying your best cricket at the end.

"It's going to be a great tournament.It's at tournament play where it shows how good a team is. You want to be playing your best cricket at the end. You want to make the finals first, but you want to keep your best cricket for the end. It's a bit different than playing the same team in a few games [of a] series," Starc said.

The pacer also recalled Australia's campaign at the 2015 World Cup, when his side lifted the title for the fifth time.

Ahead of the mega event, Australia played a tri-series against India and England--something which Starc believes offered his side good practice.



"It was such a special six weeks, it was probably longer than that for us last time around, where we grouped for such a long time. That tri-seies before the World Cup was sort of where we put our foot down to prepare for the World Cup, [and worked towards] the team we wanted to be and how we wanted to play in the World Cup coming up," he said.

On a related note, Australia will kickstart their 2019 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on June 1.