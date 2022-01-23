Mithali Raj opens up on retirement plans, low strike-rate criticism and winning World Cup

India's ODI captain Mithali Raj, who is leaving for her sixth World Cup, says she is yet to decide whether she wants to play after the competition in New Zealand or not.

In the pre-departure press conference, Mithali told the press that her focus currently is on doing well in the bilateral series in New Zealand and then on winning the maiden World Cup for India.

She said, "Let's see how things go. My focus is on series in New Zealand and the World Cup that follows. I will see after that."

India are travelling to New Zealand for a six-match bilateral series comprising a T20I and five ODIs and the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

This is Mithali's sixth World Cup. Not to forget, her first World Cup was also in New Zealand in 2000 and 23 years later, the Indian captain feels the life is coming full circle for her.

She said, "I think it has been a wonderful journey. Not an easy one. There have been ups and down. There have been some struggles too. My first World Cup was in 2000 in New Zealamd, and here I am now flying to New Zealand for my 6th World Cup. This time I hope India play the final and wins. Winning a World Cup is special for any player and I am no different. It still drives me."

The 39-year-old has been criticised earlier for her slow innings, which puts extra run-rate pressure on batters to follow. Speaking on the topic, she said that a lot of importance is given only to the strike rate of the Indian players and that a match has to be played according to the situation.

She said, "I think too much importance is given to strike-rate. I just want to know if you guys follow the SR of just India players or others as well. For me, cricket is played according to the situations."