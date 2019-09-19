Mohammad Azharuddin files nomination for post of HCA President

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has filed his nomination for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president.

Azharuddin filed the nomination himself and submitted all the paperwork to the Election Commissioner VS Sampath. The state cricketing body will hold its elections on September 27 this year.

Azharuddin who hails from Hyderabad had represented the state during his playing days. The former cricketer`s nomination was rejected in 2017, but after a span of two years, he has once again applied for the post of HCA president.

The 56-year-old played 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India, scoring 6,215 and 9,378 runs respectively. He was most renounced for his fielding skills and his strokeplay. He even led India in 47 Tests and 174 ODIs during the 1990s.

However, his cricketing career was shortened due to a match-fixing scandal. Azharuddin was found to be involved in match-fixing and he was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for life.

However, in 2012, Andhra Pradesh High Court had deemed the ban illegal. In 2009, he was elected as a member of the Parliament from Moradabad constituency after getting an Indian National Congress party ticket.