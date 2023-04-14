Mohammed Shami And Preity Zinta Share A Laugh After GT Beat PBKS; Check Out Viral Pic

Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost a close game to Gujarat Titans (GT) at their homeground in Mohali but the co-owner of the franchise and actor Preity Zinta did not lose her smile and even went to meet players from the opposition team to congratulate them. Preity is usually a bundle of emotions when she is watching the game from the stands. She could be seen cheering when her team takes a wicket or hits a six while the actress is equally distraught when her team loses the match. Thursday night's defeat must have been tough to swallow for her. However, Preity made sure she kept her calm and met the players.

Preity also met Shami, a former Punjab Kings player, after the game and shared a laugh. Shami played for the franchise from 2019 to 2021 and was the leader of the bowling attack. The cameraman ensured this lovely moment between Shami and Preity was captured and the pic went viral on the internet. Titans shared the photo on their timeline with caption: "POV: When you run into an old friend".

Check out the photo below as Shami and Preity meet each other after the PBKS vs GT clash:

PBKS vs GT recap

Punjab Kings lost the toss in their second home game and GT asked them to bat first. Hardik Pandya's decision to bowl first was justified by the bowlers as they restricted Punjab to jut 153/8 in 20 overs. Matthew Short was their best batter who struck a 24-ball 36. Shahrukh Khan (22 off 9) helped the side cross the 150-mark on a day when the batters failed to convert starts into big innings. Mohit Sharma, who returned to IPL after a gap of three years, scripted a brilliant performance as he picked up 2 wickets for 18 runs from 4 overs anf finished as the Man of the Match.

Titans looked at ease in the chase till the 18th over of the innings. Shubman Gill struck a fine 67 off 49 balls but after he got out in the last over, the equation came down to 4 needed off 2 balls. It took a icy cool Rahul Tewatia to guide the team home as he played a brilliant scoop off Sam Curran on the penultimate ball of the match. The win took GT to third spot in the points table as PBKS sit on 6th spot in the standings.