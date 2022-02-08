MS Dhoni hits nets as CSK and other franchises gear up for IPL 2022 auction – WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has already started preparing for the IPL 2022 as in a video surfaced on social media, the wicketkeeper-batter can be seen practicing in the nets.

Notably, Dhoni-led CSK to their fourth IPL title in 2021 with his outstanding captaincy. However, he did not do much with the bat last season and it seems that the former India skipper is already gearing up to avoid the mistakes that he made last year.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user posted a video in which Dhoni can be seen polishing his batting skills in the nets at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. In the short clip, the 40-year-old was playing some well-timed drives.

Despite having retired from international cricket, Dhoni’s stocks have not dipped. In 2021, Dhoni again led CSK to IPL triumph. His form with the bat has not been up to the mark, but his leadership is still sharp and that is what makes him special.

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s CSK and the remaining nine franchises are currently busy making strategies for the IPL 2022 auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

CSK retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, and Orange Cap holder Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Defending IPL champions are left with Rs 42 crore to buy 21 players from the auction.