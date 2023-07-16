'MS Dhoni Is The Only Person...', Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up On How CSK Captain Supported Him After Poor Game

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has admitted that he was and continues to remain in awe of former India captain MS Dhoni. He candidly conceded that Dhoni is the only person in front of whom he finds himself tongue-tied. Chahal and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav have often credited the role of Dhoni behind the stumps in their success at the international level. Both spinners lost their place in the team after Dhoni retired from international cricket before subsequently making a strong comeback.

I blindly trust MS Dhoni bhaiya whenever he used to advice me or asked me to do. He knows everything about the game, he reads the game best"._

Awe-Struck Silence in Dhoni's Presence

In an interview on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel, Chahal opened up on his admiration for Dhoni. “He is the only person, unke saamne aate hai meri bolti bandh ho jaati hai [I am tongue-tied in front of him]. I don’t speak a lot irrespective of the kind of mood I am in. I just sit still and reply only if Mahi bhai asks something. Otherwise, I just keep quiet,” he said.



Dhoni's Guidance and Impact on Chahal and Yadav.

On what kind of chat Dhoni has with players, the leg-spinner replied that one can speak on anything with him. Praising the legend, he recalled an incident when the keeper-batter encouraged him even when he was going for plenty of runs in a T20I.

“We were playing a T20 match against South Africa in Centurion. For the first time, I was hit for 64 runs in four overs. [Heinrich] Klaasen was hammering me, so he asked me whether I would bowl round the wicket. I said okay, but then Klaasen hit me for a six,” the 32-year-old added. Continuing the story, Chahal added that Dhoni taught him an important lesson.

Blind Trust in Dhoni's Guidance

“I was walking back when Mahi bhai came to me and told me, ‘aaj tere din nahi hai, koi baat nahi’ [Today is not your day, it’s okay]. But he told me that the five balls that I have left, I should try and not concede a boundary on those as that will help the team. From that experience, I realized that even if you have an off day, you can still support the team,” he said.

Dhoni's Impact on Chahal's Career

Chahal went wicketless in the match as Heinrich Klaasen hammered 69 off 30 in South Africa’s chase of 189. “I blindly trusted him” - Chahal on his equation with Dhoni. Elaborating on his on-field equation with Dhoni, Chahal said that he blindly trusted the legendary cricketer and mostly followed the advice that he was given. He even admitted tasting plenty of success because of the same.

“I blindly trusted him. If he used to tell me something, I used to follow it. Ninety-five percent, I used to follow what he said and five percent, I used to tell him about my side. When we used to come on to bowl, it was after the 10th over, he used to know what is happening on the wicket and how the surface is going to play," he said.