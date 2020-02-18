MS Dhoni listens to Kishore Kumar’s 'Mere Mehboob' in restroom-Watch

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is currently on a long break from international cricket, is a music lover and is often spotted wearing headphones be it while traveling in the team bus or at the Airport.

Several videos of Dhoni had also surfaced in the past wherein the former skipper was seen showcasing his singing skills. Recently, a new video has been doing rounds on social media in which the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman can be seen enjoying musing at a restroom by a new singer.

In the video shared by a fan club of Dhoni on Instagram, the former Indian skipper could be seen sitting on the shelf of the restroom and listening to singer Ishaan Khan-- who is sitting on the floor and singing the song ‘Mere Mehboob’ from Kishore Kumar’s Mr. X in Bombay.

Besides Dhoni, Indian batsman Parthiv Patel could also be seen chilling in the washroom before Piyush Chawala joins them to listen to the singer.

Take a look at the video:

Notably, Dhoni has been on an indefinite break since India's semi-final exit at the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the hands of New Zealand.

He missed series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies before he was also not named in the Indian squad for the series against Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand.

Dhoni recently enjoyed a vacation in the snow-clad locales of Mussoorie in Uttarakhand before taking off to Maldives for another holiday along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva and former teammate Rudra Pratap Singh and his wife Devanshi Popat.

The experienced wicketkeeper-batsman is expected to make a return to the game for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), which is slated to take place from March 29 to May 17, 2020.