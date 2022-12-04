topStoriesenglish
MS Dhoni to play Abu Dhabi T10 league? Shaji Mulk makes BIG revelation - Check

The Ranchi-born cricketer is still active in the Indian Premier League (IPL), captaining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Chairman of T10 Sports League Shaji Mulk said that they will approach former India captain, MS Dhoni, to play for the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Mulk further said that Dhoni advised them about the league strategies before the start of this T10 tournament. Dhoni is regarded as a cricketing legend. Dhoni retired as one of India's most successful captains, having captained the team for decades and winning three ICC titles. The Ranchi-born cricketer is still active in the Indian Premier League (IPL), captaining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

"Dhoni has a lot of influence on T10. He advised us before the ahead of the league. As he retires, we will surely approach him," T10 league Chairman Shaji Mulk told ANI. While fans will not see any more of Dhoni's brilliance at the international level, the wicketkeeper skipper continues to surprise opponents in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he captains the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Season 6 of Abu Dhabi T10 saw the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales, Suresh Raina, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kieron Pollard and Eoin Morgan among others light up the evening at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Further talking about the more players playing in the league, "BCCI regulations allow entry of retired players into the league. Big names like Robin Uthappa will be playing next year. Players like Suresh Raina have already been part of the league. Many Indian players are already part of it and many are in touch with us all we need is BCCI permission." In the Abu Dhabi T10, 8 teams are battling it out over 33 games for the top prize with the final scheduled for December 4.

