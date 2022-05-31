Hardik Pandya created history with Gujarat Titans by guiding them to the IPL 2022 title in their debut season. The Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29).

Hardik’s wife Natasa Stankovic has supported him throughout IPL along with her son Agastya. Bollywood star and model Natasa from Serbia was emotional and was one of the first ones to run on to the field to hug Hardik after they won the IPL.

On Monday (May 30), Natasa shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Stories reacting to Hardik’s win, and even wrote a sweet message in support of her husband.

Natasa shared a video of Hardik from a recent interview, in which the cricketer is heard talking about his ‘flamboyance’ and ‘confidence’ and how he was shaping his IPL team, Gujarat Titans, to be like him. Along with the video, Natasa wrote, “This man and this team. Thank you for an incredible season. Don’t underestimate my Kung Fu Pandya.”

She was referencing Kung Fu Panda, an action-packed animated film franchise that follows Po the Panda, who goes on to become a Kung Fu warrior.

In one of her Instagram Stories, Natasa, reshared Hardik’s Instagram post following his team’s IPL 2022 win. In his post he wrote, “CHAMPIONS… This is for all the hard work we’ve put in! Congratulations to all the players, staff, fans.” Natasa shared his post with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, former Australia pacer Brett Lee on Monday lavished praise on Hardik Pandya, as the all-rounder successfully led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title. The Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 in their first go with Hardik Pandya’s all-round performance of 34 runs and three wickets powering them to a seven-wicket win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“Full credits to Hardik Pandya. The way he led Gujarat Titans was just brilliant. For me, it was all about Jos Buttler’s innings. If we could give a big score then it would have been a little for Gujarat to chase down a target of 180 plus. The team has done brilliant right from the start of the tournament under Gray Kristen and Ashish Nehra. A big congratulations to them,” Brett Lee told ANI.

Hardik was earlier a part of the Mumbai Indians squad and parted ways with the franchise, ahead of IPL 2022.

(with ANI inputs)