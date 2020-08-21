Neil McKenzie steps down as batting coach of Bangladesh

Former South African cricketer Neil McKenzie has stood down as the batting coach of the Bangladesh men's cricket team, citing family reasons behind his move.

The 44-year-old said that he has been away from his family for too long and, therefore, he has decided to resign from the position. McKenzie has also conveyed his decision to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) via a letter on Thursday.

"Yes, I've resigned, only reason being time away from the family. With Covid, the schedule, and doing all formats, the time away from my young family would be too much," ESPNcricinfo quoted McKenzie as saying.

McKenzie further admitted that he had thoroughly enjoyed his time with the Bangladesh cricket team and that he would always have a soft spot for them.

"I've loved being a part of the Tigers and will always have a soft spot for Bangladesh cricket and the great guys I've been fortunate to work with," he added.

McKenzie was roped in as white-ball batting consultant of Bangladesh in 2018 and he soon became an effective instructor.

During his tenure, Bangladesh had clinched victory in the One-Day International (ODI) series against West Indies and Zimbabwe at home besides also winning the Ireland tri-series in May last year.

McKenzie has also served as mentor and consultant of Jozi Stars in the Mzansi Super League as his contract with the Bangladesh team was not on permanent basis but for each day's work, making himself available only before and during white-ball series.

McKenzie missed the Twenty20I series in Lahore earlier this year, while his last assignment with the team came during the home series against Zimbabwe in March this year.