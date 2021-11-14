New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final: When and Where to watch NZ vs AUS Live in India

The fiestiness of Australia will clash with the tactical shrewdness of a perennially understated New Zealand when the Trans-Tasman rivals battle for their maiden T20 World Cup trophy in Dubai on Sunday (November 14). Considering how both Australia and New Zealand won their respective semifinals against fancied opponents, one can expect another dramatic finish at the ‘Ring of Fire’.

Australia, who have won a record five World Cup titles in 50-over cricket, have surprisingly not got their hands on the T20 showpiece. New Zealand, on the other hand, have always been consistent in ICC events but now seem to have the self-belief of going all way under Kane Williamson's astute leadership.

It will be their first T20 World Cup final and if they do end up winning it, it will be a remarkable achievement for a country of five million which keeps churning out world-class players. Australia hold the upper-hand over the reigning world Test champions in overall T20 meetings but the Black Caps won their only meeting in the World Cup back in the 2016 edition in India.

Their last meeting in a World Cup final, in the 50-over format in 2015, was bossed by the Aussies, who have not won an ICC event since then. Fans of both the teams will have to work against their body clock to watch the game from their TV sets with the final starting well past midnight in both the countries.

New Zealand, who have been the best bowling side of the group stage, showed their batting class in the semifinals against pre-tournament favourites. Martin Guptill enjoys a good record against Australia in T20s and his opening partner Daryl Mitchell goes into the final having played the innings of his life.

Skipper Kane Williamson is due for a big score and expect him to rise to the occasion on Sunday. Jimmy Neesham proved his value in the middle-order against England but New Zealand will miss the services of Devon Conway who punched his bat in frustration after getting dismissed in the semifinal and ended up breaking his right hand. Tim Seifert is set to replace him.

Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade pulling off a remarkable chase against Pakistan makes the Australians better prepared for another close finish. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who was taken 12 wickets at 10.91 average in the tournament, will be expected to deliver in the middle overs once again while Maxwell can also chip in with his off spin.

Teams (from):

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

When and what time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand vs Australia start?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand vs Australia begins on November 14 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand vs Australia take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand vs Australia will be held in Dubai.

Which channel will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand vs Australia in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand vs Australia will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand vs Australia in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand vs Australia will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.