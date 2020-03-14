New Zealand vs Australia ODIs, T20Is cancelled over coronavirus fear

Australia's remaining two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) of the three-match series and the upcoming three T20Is against New Zealand have been postponed till further notice in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The decision to call back the Black Caps players from Australia has been taken after the New Zealand government recently issued new travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, the New Zealand government tightened border restrictions by enforcing a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for all those entering the country from Australia.

"In response to the New Zealand Government's latest travel restrictions, Cricket Australia has been advised the New Zealand Men's Cricket team will be returning home immediately," Cricket Australia said in an official statement.

The two sides were due to play second and third ODI on Sunday and March 20, respectively while the three-match T20I series between Australia and New Zealand was slated to take place from March 24 in Dunedin.

Cricket Australia and its New Zealand counterpart are now hopeful of working together and identify a future opportunity to play the series.

Besides this, the Australia Under-19 cricket team's tour of New Zealand for a T20I series later this month has also been postponed.

"CA will continue to monitor the situation with a primary focus on the health and well-being of players, employees and the public," the official statement from the country's cricket board added.

Earlier, Cricket Australia had informed that the ODI series between the two sides would take place as per schedule but in front of empty stands.

Notably, the coronavirus has infected more than 127,000 people around the world, with the vast majority of cases being diagnosed in China. More than 4,700 people have been killed due to coronavirus so far.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as a 'pandemic', prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus