Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team

Nine Bangladesh women's cricket team players to begin training from Monday

Earlier, only players from the Bangladesh men's cricket team took part in the first phase of the training session.

Nine Bangladesh women&#039;s cricket team players to begin training from Monday
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

The Bangladesh women's cricket team will make a return to training when they join the second phase of the invidual practice session organised by the country's cricket board on Monday.

A total of nine women cricketers will kickstart their individual training across three venues namely Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka, Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium (SANS) in Khulna and Shaheed Chandu Stadium (SCS) in Bogra.

"Bangladesh National Women Team players will join the second phase of the individual practice session arranged by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) from today (August 10)," an official statement from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said.

Earlier, only players from the Bangladesh men's cricket team took part in the first phase of the training session.

The women cricketers who will take part in the second phase of the practice sessions are :

Jahanara Alam,Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Sultana,Lata Mondol, Sharmin Akter Supta, Khadija Tul Kubra,Nahida Akter,Shamima Sultana.

