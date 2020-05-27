No plan to postpone T20 World Cup 2020, confirms ICC spokesperson

Amid growing speculations that International Cricket Committee (ICC) is thinking to postoned the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia in October 2020, till 2022, an ICC spokesperson on Wednesday (May 27) said that the world's cricket governing body has not taken a deicison in this regard so far and the showpiece event will be held in Australia as per plan.

"ICC has not taken a decision to postpone the T20 World Cup and preparations are ongoing for the event in Australia this year, as per plan. The topic is on the agenda for ICC Board meeting tomorrow and a decision will be made in due course," an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that the postponement of T20 World Cup in Australia would open up a window for the lucrative Indian Premier League in October and a final decision would be taken during the ICC's board meeting.

"There is a good chance that postponement of World T20 will be decided during Thursday's board meeting. Whether there will be a formal announcement or not is the question," an ICC board member was quoted as saying by PTI.

On April 15, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced that IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It may be recalled that the IPL was scheduled to begin from March 29, but the tournament was postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.